comscore Meta to settle Facebook Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for $725 million
  • Home
  • News
  • Meta To Settle Facebook Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit For 725 Million
News

Meta to settle Facebook Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for $725 million

News

The lawsuit was filed in a California court on behalf of Facebook users impacted by Meta's partnership with Cambridge Analytica.

Highlights

  • Meta, Facebook's parent company agreed a $725 million settlement.
  • Facebook gained access to the private data of 67 million Facebook users.
  • The lawsuit was filed in a California court on behalf of Facebook.
Meta

Meta to settle Facebook Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for $725 million

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, on Friday agreed a $725 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. In the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook gained access to the private data of 67 million Facebook users, including Indians, which was used to profile voters. Also Read - Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

The lawsuit was filed in a California court on behalf of Facebook users impacted by Meta’s partnership with Cambridge Analytica. “After more than four years of intensive litigation, the plaintiffs have achieved an extraordinary outcome on behalf of the class. The proposed settlement of $725,000,000 is the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever paid to resolve a private class action,” read the lawsuit. Also Read - Twitter CEO Elon Musk asks in a poll if should step down as 'head of Twitter'

The plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote that the amount of the recovery is particularly striking given that Facebook argued that its users consented to the practices at issue, and that the class suffered no actual damages. Also Read - Twitter bans links, username mentions relating to Facebook, Instagram and other rivals

“Plaintiffs dispute these characterisations, but acknowledge that they faced tremendous risks in this novel and complex case,” they said.

Significantly, since this case started, Facebook has ceased allowing third parties to access data about users through their friends, “has meaningfully enhanced its ability to restrict and monitor how third parties acquire and use Facebook users’ information, and developed more robust tools to tell users what information Facebook collects and shares about them”.

Meanwhile, Meta on Thursday said it took down over 19.52 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.39 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of November in India. Between November 1-30, Facebook received 889 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and the company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 511 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 24, 2022 9:48 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Biggest tech developments in India in 2022
Features
Biggest tech developments in India in 2022
Redmi K60 series launch set for December 27

Mobiles

Redmi K60 series launch set for December 27

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: Gaming is certainly better here

Reviews

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: Gaming is certainly better here

Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

News

Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

Samsung rolls out Android 13 update Galaxy M, Galaxy F series smartphones

Mobiles

Samsung rolls out Android 13 update Galaxy M, Galaxy F series smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta to settle Facebook Cambridge Analytica lawsuit for $725 million

Top tech gifts for secret santa

Top tech gifts for secret santa

Proxy brand promotions by social media influencers may soon be fined in India

Asus launches two new small PCs in India, prices start at Rs 34,790

Biggest tech developments in India in 2022

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?