How much bad content Meta removed from Instagram, Facebook in India

Meta took down a total of 27.3 million pieces of bad content from two of its social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram – in the month of March this year. Of these, 24.6 million pieces of bad content were taken down across 13 policies for Facebook and over 2.7 million pieces of content were taken down from Instagram under 12 of its policies.

The company also revealed that between March 1 and March 31, it received a total of 656 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism for Facebook. It responded to 100 percent of those reports and resolved issues in 556 cases.

In the case of Instagram, Meta received a total of 1,150 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. It responded to 100 percent of those reports. Of these, the company resolved issues in 556 cases and in the case of other 594 reports, wherein specialised review was needed keeping in view the company's policies, Meta took action in 20 cases.

"The report describes our efforts to remove harmful content from Facebook and Instagram and demonstrate our continued commitment to making Facebook and Instagram safe and inclusive," Meta noted, as reported by IANS.

“We use a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community and review by our teams to identify and review content against our policies,” the company added.

In its monthly compliance report, the company also revealed that of the total reports it actioned, 14.9 million pieces of content was spam, 2.5 million posts contained violent and graphic content and 2.1 million pieces of content was related to adult nudity and sexual activity.

It is worth noting that Meta also shared the monthly compliance report for its messaging platform, WhatsApp, wherein the company revealed that it banned around 18 lakh malicious accounts in India in March 2022. The company said that it received a total of 597 grievance reports during the same time, of which it “actioned” a total of 74 reports.

It is worth noting that these reports have been published in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021 that require digital and social media companies with more than five million users to publish monthly compliance reports.