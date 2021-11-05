comscore Meta to continue the use of facial recognition feature for its metaverse products
Meta to continue using facial recognition feature for its metaverse products: Report

Facebook Face Recognition used to analyse the photos and videos that the company thinks a user is in on Facebook and it replaced the "tag suggestion" setting on the social network. Facial recognition has been available on Facebook since 2011, and Facebook turned the feature on automatically for more than 500 million people at the time that it debuted.

Facebook recently announced that it will shut down its facial recognition systems. However, its parent company called Meta announced that it will use the same systems for its metaverse products. Also Read - Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

Meta is already exploring ways to incorporate biometrics into its emerging metaverse business, which aims to build a virtual, internet-based simulation where people can interact as avatars, reports Recode. Also Read - Facebook suddenly cares about your privacy, shuts its facial recognition system

“We believe this technology has the potential to enable positive use cases in the future that maintain privacy, control, and transparency, and it’s an approach we’ll continue to explore as we consider how our future computing platforms and devices can best serve people’s needs,” Jason Grosse, Meta spokesperson told Recode.

As per the report, Meta will continue to use a variety of biometric tools, including DeepFace, an artificial intelligence technology that matches facial templates generated by Facebook’s facial recognition system with user photos.

Facebook Face Recognition used to analyse the photos and videos that the company thinks a user is in on Facebook and it replaced the “tag suggestion” setting on the social network.

Facial recognition has been available on Facebook since 2011, and Facebook turned the feature on automatically for more than 500 million people at the time that it debuted.

To recall, Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta as part of a major rebrand.

The company said it would better “encompass” what it does, as it broadens its reach beyond social media into areas like virtual reality (VR).

(With inputs from IANS)

