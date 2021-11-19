comscore Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed
  • Home
  • News
  • Meta testing new controls for users, businesses in Facebook News Feed
News

Meta testing new controls for users, businesses in Facebook News Feed

News

Facebook has tweaked News Feed controls numerous times in the past to help billions of users prioritise what is the right set of content for them. The company said that it is also expanding the 'Topic Exclusion' controls for the News Feed test to a limited number of advertisers that run ads in English.

  • Published: November 19, 2021 6:41 PM IST
facebook

Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced that it is currently testing new tools for users and businesses to customise their News Feed experience. It further reveals that users will be able to limit the amount of content they want to see on their News Feed. Also Read - Instagram adds two unique features to its platform, but only for certain users

The company also plans to collaborate with third-party partners to develop a brand suitability verification tool for News Feed. Also Read - WhatsApp new Desktop app: Check how to download new version

“We’re testing new ways to make it easier to find and use News Feed controls to adjust people’s ranking preferences and customise their News Feed,” Meta said in a statement late on Thursday. Also Read - Instagram may soon ask for video verification to create new account

Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook scandal, Facebook whistleblower, social media

As part of this, users can now increase or reduce the amount of content they see from the friends, family, Groups and Pages they’re connected to and the topics they care about in their News Feed Preferences.

“We’re also making existing controls easier to access, including Favorites, Snooze, Unfollow and Reconnect. We’ll begin testing in countries around the world to a small percentage of people, gradually expanding in the coming weeks,” the social network informed.

Facebook has tweaked News Feed controls numerous times in the past to help billions of users prioritise what is the right set of content for them.

The company said that it is also expanding the ‘Topic Exclusion’ controls for the News Feed test to a limited number of advertisers that run ads in English.

The advertiser topic exclusion control allows an advertiser to select a topic to help define how the company will show the ad on Facebook, including News Feed.

In early testing with advertisers, Facebook found that advertisers that excluded the News and Politics categories were able to avoid News and Political adjacency 94 percent of the time.

“We expect to kick off in 2022 and provide updates along the way starting in Q1,” Meta said.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 6:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram testing music in feed posts, here's how it works
How To
Instagram testing music in feed posts, here's how it works
Best deals on smartphones available during the Flipkart sale

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones available during the Flipkart sale

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Electric Vehicle

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Photo Gallery

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed

Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed

News

Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed
Instagram adds two unique features to its platform, but only for certain users

Apps

Instagram adds two unique features to its platform, but only for certain users
Here's how it is possible to send fake live location on WhatsApp

How To

Here's how it is possible to send fake live location on WhatsApp
WhatsApp new Desktop app: Check how to download new version

Apps

WhatsApp new Desktop app: Check how to download new version
Instagram may soon ask for video verification to create new account

Apps

Instagram may soon ask for video verification to create new account

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के इस इवेंट में सिर्फ गेम खेलने पर हमेशा के लिए मिलेगा मुफ्त आइटम

फ्री फायर में आज 2 रिडीम कोड्स से मिलेंगे 3 धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

Facebook के Quiet Mode फीचर की मदद से बचाएं अपना समय, ऐसे करें इसका यूज

BGMI 1.7 अपडेट हुआ लाइव, Erangel मैप में जुड़े कमाल के नए फीचर्स

Hyundai और Kia ने पेश किए इलेक्ट्रिक SUV कॉन्सेप्ट, मिलेंगे गजब के फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible
How To
Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible
Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed

News

Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed
Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more
Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Electric Vehicle

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives
Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers