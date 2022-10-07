Meta has announced a list of 400 mobile apps, both Android and iOS, that are stealing personal information including Facebook passwords. As per the official statement, “Because these apps were accessible in third-party app stores, we’re encouraging people to be cautious when downloading a new app that asks for social media credentials and providing practical steps to help people stay safe.” Also Read - Instagram Collections: How to save, organise photos and videos

Meta warns against 400 malicious apps

According to Meta, these malicious apps are disguised as "photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities" and can trick people into downloading and then stealing Facebook login information.

Meta explains that the developers of such malicious apps hide the bad reviews by people who spot the dysfunct, and post fake reviews so that viewers can be fooled. Once a user downloads it from Play Store or App Store, it asks to "Login with Facebook". This is where the malware steals their username and password.

Meta warns that if the attackers get their hands on this information, they can gain access to their account and do things including sending messages to friends and access private information.

Meta announces that users need to make sure that they don’t fall for such malicious apps. They should check if the app is unusable without Facebook credentials. Users should always check the “download count, ratings, and reviews, including negative ones” before downloading any app from app stores. Lastly, the users should also observe if the app provides the functionality it said it will provide after logging in.

In case you are affected, Meta advises changing the password immediately. Click here to check the list of malicious apps listed by Meta. Some of the malicious apps available on Play Store and App Store include Psychology Facts, Cool Photo Editor, Business & Ads, FB Adverts Optimization, Anime Photo, Male fitness, Grape Media Player, Ads Business Knowledge and so on.