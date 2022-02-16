Facebook, before it was called Meta, operated on the philosophy of ‘move fast and break things’. Then last year, Facebook changed its name to Meta after its CEO Mark Zuckerberg heralded metaverse as the successor to the mobile internet and north star for the company. Now, just months later, the company has updated its core values. These new values place the company over everything else. It also presents a new name for Facebook employees – Metamates. Also Read - Facebook’s NewsFeed is just Feed now

"We are now a distributed company. We have a global community and wide reaching impact. And we're now a metaverse company, building the future of social connection. Now is the right time to update our values and our cultural operating system," Zuckerberg wrote in a post sharing the company's updated values.

In a note to the company's employees, the Meta CEO outlined six new values of the company. These values are – move fast, focus on long-term impact, build awesome things, live in the future, be direct and respect your colleagues and 'Meta, Metamates, Me.' The last value is a reference to the Navy phrase "Ship, shipmate, self" – which sets the order of priority for people working on a ship, or in this case, Meta.

“Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission. It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other,” the Facebook founder added.

Meta’s updated policies show how the company is trying to mend its image that has been battered by several issues including hate speech, misinformation and concerns around user privacy among others. Not only governmental agencies and privacy advocates, but Meta’s own employees have also expressed their concerns regarding the company’s tactics to grab eyeballs. Some have even talked about the health impact that its family of apps have on the kids.

Meta’s issues are likely to continue even as it tries to carve out a different world – literally. Meanwhile, Texas has sued the company for continuing to collect biometric data on users sans their consent. Separately, the Facebook parent has also agreed to pay $90 million to settle a 2012 lawsuit that accused the company of tracking users even after they logged out of their accounts.