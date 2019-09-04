comscore Metz 55-inch premium OLED 4K TV launched in India for Rs 99,999 | BGR India
Metz 55-inch premium OLED 4K TV launched in India for Rs 99,999

The 55-inch Metz M55S9A OLED TV offers 4K UHD panel with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and 150000:1 contrast ratio. The refresh rate is quite high too. Metz has noted 120Hz clear motion rate for the TV panel.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 1:16 PM IST
The German TV brand Metz has launched a premium OLED TV in India. The Metz M55S9A OLED TV comes with a screen size of 55-inches with introductory price of Rs 99,999. The company claims cutting-edge self-luminous display technology, True HDR technology and HDMI ARC for the premium OLED TV.

The 55-inch Metz M55S9A OLED TV offers 4K UHD panel with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and 150000:1 contrast ratio. The refresh rate is quite high too. Metz has noted 120Hz clear motion rate for the TV panel. The body is quite slim at 3.6mm and the three edges have almost bezel-less design with bottom edge soundbar. The television supports DTS-X Pro sound, and offers five 4W speakers (total 20W), which is usually standard in most new age TVs.

“After the great success of our LED TVs in India, Metz has come up with yet something new in the market. Our newly launched OLED TV is not just a quality brand, but is also available at a reasonable price. Metz M55S9A has millions of pixels with precise point-to-point control, and gives the viewer an amazing viewing experience. It minimizes the harm of blue-light hazard, which is the best choice to protect eyes,” said Criver Liu, Vice – MD, Metz India.

Metz has noted that the TV runs Android 8.0 operating system based interface. It comes pre-loaded with popular content apps like the YouTube, Netflix and more with voice search smart function. Additionally, with its high-performance configuration, the TV can easily run 4K games, besides supporting multiplayer mode, added company.

Metz forayed into the Indian market last year. Recently, it introduced four new TVs on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The latest 32-inch Metz Android TV M32E6 with HD resolution is priced at Rs 12,999. The 40-inch model M40E6 with full-HD (1080p) resolution costs Rs 20,999. The other two 4K televisions with 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes are priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively.

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 1:16 PM IST

