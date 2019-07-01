comscore Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India at starting Rs 12,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Metz Android TVs with up to 4K support launched via Amazon India; prices start at Rs 12,999
News

Metz Android TVs with up to 4K support launched via Amazon India; prices start at Rs 12,999

News

Metz Android TV forayed into India last year. With new range of smart Android TVs, the company has further expanded its portfolio on Amazon India. The new Metz Android TV range is now available on Amazon, with prices starting from Rs 12,999 in India.

  • Published: July 1, 2019 10:09 AM IST
metz tv

The German TV brand Metz has launched its latest TV range in India on Amazon. These new smart televisions run Android 8.0 Oreo with support for Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and more. The new range of Metz TV also offers built-in Chromecast functionality to mirror your phone to the big screen.

Metz forayed into the Indian market last year. With its new range of smart Android TVs, the company has further expanded its portfolio on Amazon India. The new Metz Android TV range is now available on Amazon, with prices starting from Rs 12,999. The company has launched four new TVs on the e-commerce platform.

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

Also Read

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

The latest 32-inch Metz Android TV M32E6 with HD resolution is priced at Rs 12,999. The 40-inch model M40E6 with full-HD (1080p) resolution costs Rs 20,999. The other two 4K televisions with 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes are priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively. The company noted that all televisions have access to thousands of apps via the Google Play store. These also come with built-in Google Assistant which can be accessed through the voice remote. The 4K TVs also support DTS-tuned sound, a quad-core processor, and HDR video.

China-based Skyworth Electronics acquired Metz TV business in 2015. The company was originally established in Germany in 1938. Last year in October, the company made its debut in India expecting around 6 percent share of the fast growing LED TV market here by 2021. The company also shared its plans to introduce a range of washing machines and cooling products such as refrigerators and air-conditioners in the Indian market by Diwali 2019.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Skyworth, a Shenzhen-based Chinese company, is the fifth largest maker of LED TVs in the world. At present, the company is importing its products from China and is getting these assembled by its two strategic partners in India – Dixon and Skyquad. It also plans to invest around Rs 150 crore in advertising and marketing as part of its brand building exercise in the next three years.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 1, 2019 10:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei
thumb-img
Gaming
Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG
thumb-img
News
Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1
thumb-img
News
Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes

Editor's Pick

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
News
Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
Amazon offering free Fire TV Stick with Samsung LED TVs

Deals

Amazon offering free Fire TV Stick with Samsung LED TVs

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

News

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG

Gaming

Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

Motorola One Pro renders leaked, to come with quad-cameras and waterdrop notch

OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India

News

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
Amazon offering free Fire TV Stick with Samsung LED TVs

Deals

Amazon offering free Fire TV Stick with Samsung LED TVs
Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed

Deals

Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed
Amazon Alexa comes to select Sony Bravia Android TV

News

Amazon Alexa comes to select Sony Bravia Android TV
Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price

Deals

Google Pixel 3, 3XL get up to Rs 28,000 discount: Check price

हिंदी समाचार

FLIPSTART DAYS SALE शुरू: Electronics, Accessories और Headphone जैसे प्रॉडक्ट्स पर मिल रही है 80% की छूट

Asus 6Z स्मार्टफोन के 128GB और 256GB स्टोरेज वाले वेरिएंट की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor Pad 5 टैबलेट 4 जुलाई से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lava Z92 का 2GB Ram वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

PUBG खेलने से मना किया तो कैंची से कर डाली अपने बड़े भाई की हत्या

News

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
News
Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

News

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei
Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know
Motorola One Pro renders leaked, to come with quad-cameras and waterdrop notch

News

Motorola One Pro renders leaked, to come with quad-cameras and waterdrop notch
OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more

News

OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more