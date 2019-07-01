The German TV brand Metz has launched its latest TV range in India on Amazon. These new smart televisions run Android 8.0 Oreo with support for Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and more. The new range of Metz TV also offers built-in Chromecast functionality to mirror your phone to the big screen.

Metz forayed into the Indian market last year. With its new range of smart Android TVs, the company has further expanded its portfolio on Amazon India. The new Metz Android TV range is now available on Amazon, with prices starting from Rs 12,999. The company has launched four new TVs on the e-commerce platform.

The latest 32-inch Metz Android TV M32E6 with HD resolution is priced at Rs 12,999. The 40-inch model M40E6 with full-HD (1080p) resolution costs Rs 20,999. The other two 4K televisions with 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes are priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively. The company noted that all televisions have access to thousands of apps via the Google Play store. These also come with built-in Google Assistant which can be accessed through the voice remote. The 4K TVs also support DTS-tuned sound, a quad-core processor, and HDR video.

China-based Skyworth Electronics acquired Metz TV business in 2015. The company was originally established in Germany in 1938. Last year in October, the company made its debut in India expecting around 6 percent share of the fast growing LED TV market here by 2021. The company also shared its plans to introduce a range of washing machines and cooling products such as refrigerators and air-conditioners in the Indian market by Diwali 2019.

Skyworth, a Shenzhen-based Chinese company, is the fifth largest maker of LED TVs in the world. At present, the company is importing its products from China and is getting these assembled by its two strategic partners in India – Dixon and Skyquad. It also plans to invest around Rs 150 crore in advertising and marketing as part of its brand building exercise in the next three years.