MevoFit launches Atom Play X100 earbuds in India: Features, price

MevoFit has launched a new pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds in India, which is called Atom Play X100. It is available for purchase via Amazon.in and the company’s website. It is priced at Rs 3,990, but the earbuds are currently listed on Amazon.in with a price label of Rs 3,690. The Atom Play X100 offers support for Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The new earbuds are IPX4 certified, and it is sweat or water-resistant.

The Atom Play X100 earbuds from MevoFit features a 3,60mAh battery. It can reportedly deliver up to 8 hours of playtime and 120 hours standby time. “The high-quality stereo earbuds offer excellent performance with long battery life, stable connection, and sound frequency to enhance user’s experience,” the company said. MevoFit asserts that the newly launched earbuds offer HD sound.

Commenting on the launch, Khyati Mahajan, Founder, and CEO – MevoFit said, “The Atom Play X100 has been practically engineered to give users the real feel of earbuds while keeping in mind the user’s expectation of best sound quality with powerful bass.”

Besides, in September, MevoFit took the wraps off its first smart band called MevoFit Drive Run. This wearable is priced at Rs 4,990 in the country. With basic usage, the company claims that the device can deliver up to six days of battery life on a single charge. The band comes in three colors – Blue, Black, and Purple. It offers support for 24 exercise modes, including cycling, yoga, football, basketball, fitness, dancing and more.

The fitness band can also reportedly track your steps, running, and hiking without your smartphone. It is equipped with a NORDIC 52832 chip. The wearable is also IP67 rated, which means it is water-resistant. It also supports smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls, and other social media apps. Lastly, the MevoFit Run features a 0.96-inch TFT colorful display.