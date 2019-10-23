MG Motor India, the UK-based auto company is rolling out a new software update. Yes, you heard it right, an auto company is rolling out a software update. Taking a closer look, MG Motors is rolling out its first software update for its MG Hector in the Indian market. As part of the update rollout, the company shared a change-log for what changes we should expect. The company also clarified that this new update is rolling Over-the-Air (OTA). To clarify, MG Motors is “one of the first” to offer free OTA updates for its connected cars.

MG Hector OTA update details

MG Hector received the first over-the-air (OTA) software update on Tuesday. This update adds a number of new features such as Apple Car Play and enhances the overall user experience. The company also claims that the update brings a number of technological enhancements. Starting today, customers of MG Hector’s Smart and Sharp variants will receive a notification on their touchscreen display. This notification will remind users to download the latest software update on their connected car.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India issued a statement as part of the announcement about the rollout. Chaba added, “MG Motor India has been at the forefront of technology leadership in the automotive space.” He went on to state “With the first over-the-air update in the Indian automotive industry, we are redefining the in-car experience.” He claims that the company will continue to roll out more updates in the future.

Talking about the update, users can download it directly on the car. The update process here is as simple as automatically downloading and installing updates on a smartphone. The company claims that this makes MG Hector a ‘living car’. For the people unaware, MG Hector comes with an embedded SIM card. This enables the internet inside the MG Hector’s iSMART infotainment system. As smartphone software updates, MG Motors will also roll out the update to the cars in batches. For some context, the company launched MG Hector on June 27 in India. As per the report, the car has received more than 36,000 bookings so far.

With inputs from IANS