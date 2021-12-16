comscore MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy
News

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

News

As part of MG's NFT collection the company will launch 1111 units of digital creatives, the new collection to go on sale from December 28.

MG Motor India NFT

MG Motor India has just ventured into NFT (non-fungible token) making it the first automobile company in the country to most talked space. As part of MG’s NFT collection, the company will launch 1111 units of digital creatives. Also Read - Ubisoft Quartz NFT platform was under development for 4 years, but developers are as confused as users

MG’s latest NFT collection will be listed on sale from 12 PM, December 28. The company notes that the NFTs will be categorised into four ‘C’ segments, namely, Collaborative art, Community & diversity, Collectables, and Car-as-a-platform (CaaP). Also Read - Matrix star Keanu Reeves thinks NFTs are a joke as 'they're easily reproducible'

MG NFT collections: What’s in it for customers?

As cited by the carmaker, it will release assets specially catering to the NFT communities closely associated to the brand. The NFT collection will include pastel art of classic MG cars, the grand murals that are meant to commemorate the brand’s rich legacy, and the historic moments in MG’s journey in India. Also Read - MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon

“As an Auto-Tech brand, innovation has always been a driving force for MG. With this new initiative, we are taking a step to socialise NFTs. As this evolves it is set to bring MG owners, fans, MGCC members, and the wider community together to celebrate and own invaluable digital creatives in its numerous forms. We are extending our existing relationship with KoineArth for our foray into NFT and the proceeds from this maiden sale will go towards supporting community service under MG SEWA,” Gaurav Gupta – MG Motor India, speaking on the announcement said.

For the sale of these new NFTs, the company said that it will use KoineArth’s NgageN platform, which is claimed to have been especially customised for MG transactions.

“Our association with MG Motor in its debut voyage into the NFT is an exciting moment for us. At KoineArth, we are committed to creating immortal legacies for the most-loved brands through credible NFTs. Our collection with MG will be INR-based as well as GST-compliant, with a unique certificate of authentication for buyers using blockchain technology. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with the brand and building on NFT momentum,” Praphul Chandra, founder of KoineArth stated.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 5:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

You can now watch movies/shows over FaceTime on Disney Plus
Entertainment
You can now watch movies/shows over FaceTime on Disney Plus
MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

News

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

News

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

Apps

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

News

MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Related Topics

Related Stories

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

News

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy
Ubisoft Quartz being in the works for 4 years, but developers still as confused as users

Gaming

Ubisoft Quartz being in the works for 4 years, but developers still as confused as users
Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'

News

Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'
MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV to India soon

Electric Vehicle

MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV to India soon
Ubisoft brings NFTs as 'Digits' to AAA games starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Gaming

Ubisoft brings NFTs as 'Digits' to AAA games starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Ranked Season 25 की डिटेल्स हुई लीक, यहां देखें अपकमिंग रिवॉर्ड्स की पहली झलक

PUBG: New State में ये गलतियां आपको Squad Mode से करवा देंगी बैन

वीवो के 108MP कैमरे वाले सस्ते फोन की डिटेल्स आई सामने, 22 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

BSNL vs Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ किसका प्लान है सबसे सस्ता?

ट्राई करें फ्री फायर में लेटेस्ट कोड, मिलेगा Mob Boss Loot Crate

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy
News
MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy
Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

News

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions
Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

Apps

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets
MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

News

MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint
Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

News

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers