Before heading into a more detailed description of today’s events, here is a quick skim through for you. Reliance Jio unveiled its connected car technology at the Auto Expo 2020. Also, at the expo, MG Motors announced the Marvel X, a luxury electric SUV. In smartphone news, a new leak suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro could feature an OLED panel, a 4,700mAh battery and a pop-up front camera. A Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone exploded in a Gujarat service center. Meanwhile smartphone brands LG and ZTE pulled out of the upcoming MWC 2020 over the coronavirus scare.

Reliance Jio unveils connected car technology

Reliance Jio launched itself out of just the internet service domain. The company unveiled its connected car technology at the Auto Expo 2020. The technology will turn your vehicle into a drivable-smart device. It will help users with driving elements like notifications for fuel usage and over speeding. While Reliance Jio is expected to partner with automobile manufacturers, the company declined to comment on the matter right now.

Redmi K30 Pro new specifications leaked

We had heard months ago that Xiaomi would launch the Redmi K30 in 2019 and a Pro variant in 2020. Living up to the timeline so far, Xiaomi did launch the K30 in China in December. Now, new leaks have suggested that the brand will launch the Redmi K30 Pro soon with features like an OLED display panel, a pop-up selfie camera and a 4,700mAh battery. The report also suggests that the smartphone could feature 33W fast charging.

LG and ZTE decide to skip MWC 2020

Are you going to MWC 2020? Well, LG and ZTE are not. South Korean brand LG and Chinese company ZTE have decided to withdraw participation from the 2020 edition of the Mobile World Congress taking place later this month. The brands took the step to avoid risking the health of their employees and the general public due to the on-going coronavirus outbreak. Despite the problems the epidemic is creating, the MWC 2020 events are still lined up from February 23 to 27. Although safety precautions like cleaning will be boosted. The event will also see attendees following a “no-handshake” policy to avoid the contagious spread of the virus.

MG Motor India showcases the Marvel X connected SUV

MG Motor showcased 14 connected cars at the Auto Expo 2020, the largest automobile event in Asia. The cars included Marvel X an electric crossover SUV that is the world’s first mass-production vehicle to achieve Level-3 intelligent driving. The vehicle includes features like AR maps and autonomous parking. Other vehicles showcased at the expo include hatchbacks, sedans and utility vehicles.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire in Gujarat service center

A Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone caught fire during repairs in a Gujarat service center. The incident is recorded in a video clip. It can be seen that the device catches fire when the technician tries to pry it open. Xiaomi responded by pointing out that “one can see in the video that the customer had reached out to a local repair shop and the phone was being forcefully opened which might have led to further damage to the device.” The incident reportedly took place at Dhriti Mobiles in Gujarat.

