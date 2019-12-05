comscore MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India
MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

The powerful electric motors in MG ZS EV deliver 353 Nm of torque and 143 PS power. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

  Published: December 5, 2019 7:14 PM IST
MG Motor India has unveiled its all-electric internet SUV – MG ZS EV – in the country today. The British carmaker says that the official launch will take place sometime in January 2020. Initially, the MG ZS EV will be made available in five major cities – Ahemdabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai. It is claimed to be “India’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV.”

The all-electric SUV uses advanced 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL. In one full charge, it can travel with a range of 340 kilometers. The powerful electric motors deliver 353 Nm of torque and 143 PS power. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

“A truly global and best-in-class EV SUV, the ZS EV has already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. It has also been extensively tested for India-specific requirements. We’re hopeful that it will recreate its success in India, thanks to the strong EV ecosystem that we are putting in place. We will evaluate opportunities to further expand this ecosystem to more markets across India, based on customer response,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

MG ZS EV internet SUV features

The internet connected electric vehicle features ‘iSMART EV 2.0’ technology, which is powered by an all-new 6-core processor. The car gets an embedded SIM for internet on the go, and it can also be connected to an external Wi-Fi connection. MG says that the the ZS EV can be connected to your home networks and mobile hotspots.

Additionally, the SUV features like connected mobility enabled by Cisco and Unlimit, cloud computing via Microsoft Azure, over the air updates, real-time maps with charging station locator from TomTom, music from Gaana App and weather by Accuweather. The new improved 2.0 solution also comes with a new graphic interface and improved hardware.

Fast charging

MG Motor India says that the ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere and an AC fast charger for charging at homes/ offices. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes. Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV’s battery can get charged up to 80 percent within 50 minutes, while AC fast chargers supplied with the car will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge.

  Published Date: December 5, 2019 7:14 PM IST

