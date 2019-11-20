MG ZS EV pre-booking starts at select dealers ahead of launch

MG Motor is set to launch its electric SUV named ZS EV in India. Ahead of its launch, the dealers for the company have begun accepting unofficial pre-launch bookings. The ZS EV will be the second product from MG Motor in the country. Those interested in the device can make pre-booking at select MG dealerships by paying a token sum of Rs 50,000. The electric SUV will initially be available only in five cities: Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

According to CarDekho, customers in other parts of the country will also be able to buy the electric vehicle. The report notes that the car will be delivered at the nearest MG showroom. MG Motor will also set up a wall box charger at residence of those buying the electric vehicle. The only major difference being that customers from other markets will miss out on fast charging support, available in major cities. MG Motor ZS EV is expected to launch in the price range of Rs 22 lakh and Rs 25 lakh when it becomes official.

It will challenge the Hyundai Kona Electric in the electric SUV segment. The India reveal of ZS EV is set for December 5 and the car will become officially available in January 2020. Like the Kona EV, the ZS EV is expected to come with a certified range of over 400km. It is likely to pack a battery rated at 44.5kWh and an electric motor producing 150PS/350Nm. In real world, the range is expected to be around 300km and the EV is expected to support fast charging where 0 to 80 percent can be reached in 40 minutes.

The ZS EV from MG Motor also comes with features such as connected car tech, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and climate control. It will also feature a PM2.5 air filter, a panoramic sunroof and keyless entry with push-button start. The India-spec of the ZS EV will be announced on December 5. The ZS EV will be part of a growing list of EVs set to launch in India in the new few months.