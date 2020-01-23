MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

Morris Garages (MG) Motor India today launched its pure electric internet SUV, the ZS EV, in India for starting Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The carmaker had started taking pre-booking from some time, and the customers who had booked the ZS EV before midnight on January 17, 2020, will get Rs 1 lakh discount on the ex-showroom price. The effective price for eligible pre-booking customers will be Rs 19.88 lakh.

The carmaker received over 2,800 bookings in 27 days for the MG ZS EV, which apparently outpaced the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019. MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across 5 cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

While the MG ZS EV Excite variant will be available at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the ZS EV Exclusive model will go for Rs 23.58 lakh. The company is offering MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150,000 km warranty on the battery.

“The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point. We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country’s nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD – MG Motor India.

Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere. Customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays. The carmaker has also partnered with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in 5 cities.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

MG Motor India will also provide round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years for privately-registered cars, along with 5 labour-free services. Users will have the option to choose from with maintenance packages starting at Rs 7,700 for 3 years.