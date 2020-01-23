comscore MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India at starting Rs 20.88 lakh
News

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India at starting Rs 20.88 lakh

News

While the MG ZS EV Excite variant will be available at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the ZS EV Exclusive model will go for Rs 23.58 lakh.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 5:09 PM IST
MG-ZS-EV-electric-vehicle-internet-SUV-India

Morris Garages (MG) Motor India today launched its pure electric internet SUV, the ZS EV, in India for starting Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The carmaker had started taking pre-booking from some time, and the customers who had booked the ZS EV before midnight on January 17, 2020, will get Rs 1 lakh discount on the ex-showroom price. The effective price for eligible pre-booking customers will be Rs 19.88 lakh.

Related Stories


The carmaker received over 2,800 bookings in 27 days for the MG ZS EV, which apparently outpaced the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019. MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across 5 cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km: Check out the price

Also Read

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km: Check out the price

While the MG ZS EV Excite variant will be available at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the ZS EV Exclusive model will go for Rs 23.58 lakh. The company is offering MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150,000 km warranty on the battery.

“The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point. We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country’s nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD – MG Motor India.

Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere. Customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays. The carmaker has also partnered with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in 5 cities.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

MG Motor India will also provide round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years for privately-registered cars, along with 5 labour-free services. Users will have the option to choose from with maintenance packages starting at Rs 7,700 for 3 years.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 5:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

News

Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

News

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

News

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

News

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

News

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India
Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km

News

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km
Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon

News

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon
Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

News

Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed
Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon

News

Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi A3 की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नए दाम, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: 40 हजार रुपये से कम में प्राइस, फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट

Realme smartwatch फिर ऑनलाइन की गई स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

News

Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking
MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

News

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India
Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

News

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features
Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

News

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020