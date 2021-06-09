Mi 11 Lite launch date to be announced today, Xiaomi hints 4G only version

Xiaomi will bring the Mi 11 Lite to India soon and the company is expected to announce its launch date later today. This will be another addition to Xiaomi’s expanding Mi lineup of smartphones and could also be the only 4G model this year under the Mi series. The official teasers on social media do not hint at 5G connectivity but only on the lightweight aspect of the phone. Also Read - Poco F3 GT to soon launch in India: Expected price, specifications

News about the Mi 11 Lite broke out late last week and Xiaomi is expected to sell it for prices under Rs 25,000. This phone already launched in global markets a few months ago in both 4G and 5G flavours, with Xiaomi selling it a premium over its Redmi counterparts. It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi repeats the same for the Indian version.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite coming soon to India

The Mi 11 Lite is presented as a watered-down version of the Mi 11 flagship but in essence, is a beefed-up version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G variant. In fact, the spec sheet is more akin to the Redmi Note series but the design ethos is borrowed from the Mi 11 series. Have a look at the spec sheet.

The Mi 11 Lite 4G uses the Snapdragon 732G chip that we have already seen powering the Redmi Note 10 Pro series and the Poco X3. The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side while there’s IP53 water and dust resistance rating. Stereo speakers are also present on this one.

The rear cameras feature a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front camera gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It relies on a 4200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging solution.

The features and specs are fine but for a phone expected to cost lesser than Rs 25,000, it does not seem competitive. Xiaomi’s own Mi 10i is a heavyweight favourite that brings 5G, 120Hz display, and a 108-megapixel main camera sensor at a starting price of Rs 21,000. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to heat up this segment as well.

Hence, it remains to be seen how Xiaomi positions its 4G premium midrange phone in a highly competitive market like India.