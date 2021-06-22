comscore Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India: Price, specifications
Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India. Here's everything you need to know about the new smartphone and the new smartwatch.

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi after teasing its Mi 11 Lite and the Mi Watch Revolve Active for some weeks has finally launched both devices in India. To recall, the Mi 11 Lite was originally launched in the European market in March as a toned-down variant of the Mi 11, which launched earlier this year. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is supposed to be geared towards people looking after their fitness with features like a SpO2 monitor. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve Active with Spo2 support launch in India today: Check price, features

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active: Price in India

Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The early bird offer includes a discount of Rs 1,500. The device will be offered in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral and Vinyl Black colour options starting June 28 via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home Stores and offline retail stores. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite affordable phone launch in India today: Watch livestream, check specs and price

Mi Watch Revolve Active is priced at Rs 9,999, under its early bird offer, the watch will be made available at Rs 8,999. It will be made available starting on June 25 via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home Stores and offline retail stores. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve price drop: Xiaomi India offers limited time discount on its flagship watch

Mi 11 Lite: Specifications

Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 support, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro lens. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor to take selfies.

Mi Watch Revolve Active: Specifications

Mi Watch Revolve Active sports a 1.3-inch Always-on AMOLED display. It comes with an integrated VO2 Max sensor, SpO2 sensor, GPS, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and more. The watch also comes with over 117 sports modes and Alexa enabled controls.

The smartwatch comes with 110 customisable watch faces. Other features include a body energy monitor, stress level monitor, call and text notifications, inbuilt Alexa support, stopwatch, alarm, timer, Find My Phone, flashlight and more.

  Published Date: June 22, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 22, 2021 12:41 PM IST

