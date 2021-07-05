comscore Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers
News

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

News

Xiaomi is expected to host the first sale of the Mi 11 Ultra in India on July 7 and bring along some lucrative offers. Here are details.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi’s elusive Mi 11 Ultra finally has a sale date for the Indian market. It’s not an official one though, as Xiaomi itself is yet to announce it via any of its channels. Insider information suggests that the Mi 11 Ultra will go on sale on July 7 for the first time since its April 2021 launch. To make it an interesting deal, Xiaomi is also tagging some lucrative offers with its flagship. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Instead of simply putting it up via a regular sale event, Xiaomi India is hosting some special offers to make it more lucrative to buyers. The Mi 11 Ultra will apparently tag along some subscriptions, free replacements of the display, and some more. Xiaomi has also listed a cashback offer reserved for SBI Credit Card members that waives Rs 5,000 off. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale date hinted

In the report from India Today, sources close to Xiaomi have confirmed that the company is hosting the first sale of the Mi 11 Ultra flagship on July 7. Xiaomi is yet to announce this date anywhere on its social media channels, hence we suggest you take this with some salt. Also Read - Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review, Xiaomi, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra price, Mi 11 Ultra price in India, Mi 11 Ultra specs, Mi 11 Ultra specifications, Mi 11 Ultra features, Mi 11 Ultra where to buy

Xiaomi is also going to bundle a few offers as part of the Ultra Gift Card with this phone for its first sale. Have a look.

– Those who make the transaction via the SBI Credit Card or EMI route will get a discount of Rs 5,000 on the total price. Hence, the Mi 11 Ultra can be had for Rs 64,999.

– Buyers will also get free subscription to Times Prime Annual membership.

– Buyers will get two free screen replacements for free. Without the offer, this will cost Rs 4,099.

– An Ultra Merchandise Superbox will also be given to those who get it pre-booked.

– An F-Code will be provided for the limited unit sale of the device.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that buyers will get access to the sale in unique ways. One can pay Rs 1,999 in advance for the Ultra Gift card and redeems all the aforementioned benefits. The other method is to take part in a social media promotional contest to get access to the sale.

While all this seems like a hassle for a flagship, there could be the underlying reason of preventing hoarders grab hold of the stock and selling it for more via the black market. The Mi 11 Ultra is imported from the international markets unlike the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2021 8:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?

OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc

All Vi plans under Rs 500 available in India

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

News

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Features

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?
Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc

Features

Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc
Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

News

Top Tech News Today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale details revealed: When and how to buy the flagship phone

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale details revealed: When and how to buy the flagship phone

हिंदी समाचार

ये Android Apps चुरा सकती हैं आपकी Facebook डिटेल्स, अभी करें डिलीट

Facebook की बड़ी कार्रवाई, नए IT Rules के बाद करोड़ों कंटेंट पर लिया एक्शन

PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION को मिला 150 मिलियन प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन, मिलेंगे कई रिवार्ड्स

OnePlus 9T स्पेक्स हुए लीक, 108MP कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Free Fire के स्पेशल इवेंट पर ऐसे मिलेगी फ्री Street Fighter पैन स्किन

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now
News
These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now
Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

News

Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers
OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?

Mobiles

OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?
OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei

News

OnePlus is to Oppo now what Huawei P series flagships are to Huawei
Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

Mobiles

Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers