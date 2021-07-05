Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

Xiaomi’s elusive Mi 11 Ultra finally has a sale date for the Indian market. It’s not an official one though, as Xiaomi itself is yet to announce it via any of its channels. Insider information suggests that the Mi 11 Ultra will go on sale on July 7 for the first time since its April 2021 launch. To make it an interesting deal, Xiaomi is also tagging some lucrative offers with its flagship. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Instead of simply putting it up via a regular sale event, Xiaomi India is hosting some special offers to make it more lucrative to buyers. The Mi 11 Ultra will apparently tag along some subscriptions, free replacements of the display, and some more. Xiaomi has also listed a cashback offer reserved for SBI Credit Card members that waives Rs 5,000 off.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale date hinted

In the report from India Today, sources close to Xiaomi have confirmed that the company is hosting the first sale of the Mi 11 Ultra flagship on July 7. Xiaomi is yet to announce this date anywhere on its social media channels, hence we suggest you take this with some salt.

Xiaomi is also going to bundle a few offers as part of the Ultra Gift Card with this phone for its first sale. Have a look.

– Those who make the transaction via the SBI Credit Card or EMI route will get a discount of Rs 5,000 on the total price. Hence, the Mi 11 Ultra can be had for Rs 64,999.

– Buyers will also get free subscription to Times Prime Annual membership.

– Buyers will get two free screen replacements for free. Without the offer, this will cost Rs 4,099.

– An Ultra Merchandise Superbox will also be given to those who get it pre-booked.

– An F-Code will be provided for the limited unit sale of the device.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that buyers will get access to the sale in unique ways. One can pay Rs 1,999 in advance for the Ultra Gift card and redeems all the aforementioned benefits. The other method is to take part in a social media promotional contest to get access to the sale.

While all this seems like a hassle for a flagship, there could be the underlying reason of preventing hoarders grab hold of the stock and selling it for more via the black market. The Mi 11 Ultra is imported from the international markets unlike the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro.