Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount

Xiaomi put up the Mi 11 Ultra last week for sale in India for the first time since its launch in India. At the time, the company restricted access to the sale with a special early registration with a deposit of Rs 1,999. How many did Xiaomi sell is still unknown but the company is putting the Ultra on an open sale. The Mi 11 Ultra will be available on open sale starting July 15 at 12 noon. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G now has an Indian launch date

If you are interested, Xiaomi will put it up for sale on its Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Amazon.in. Xiaomi is retaining the Rs 5,000 discount offer that is available for SBI card owners. The price remains unchanged too, at Rs 69,999 for the single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Both the Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours are available for purchase. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE, and more

Mi 11 Ultra goes on open sale in India

The Mi 11 Ultra is currently the most expensive smartphone that Xiaomi sells in India. To justify that price of Rs 69,999, Xiaomi has given it some of the best components available in the world of smartphones. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000: Mi 11X, Realme X7 Max and more

The phone made headlines for its unique triple camera setup, especially with its 50-megapixel 1/1.12-inch sensor. This is accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, OIS, and 10X hybrid zoom.

The Mi 11 Ultra also caught our attention with its Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 6.8-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED display having a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone also features a tiny OLED display on the rear to act as a viewfinder for the rear cameras.

A 5000mAh battery keeps the phone powered up and it supports 67W fast charging, although you get a 55W adapter in the box. There’s also support for 67W wireless charging.

If the Mi 11 Ultra is out of your budget, Xiaomi also launched two affordable models under the Mi 11X series. The Mi 11X Pro uses the same Snapdragon 888 chipset but starts at Rs 39,990. It loses the Ultra’s cameras but offers Xiaomi’s next best 108-megapixel camera, and a FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.