Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be the most powerful smartphone: Xiaomi co-founder

For the device to be the most powerful, it needs to come with equal to or more RAM than 12GB RAM and an overclocked Snapdragon 855 SoC.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 4:28 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition

Image credit: Weibo

Xiaomi Group co-founder Wang Chuan has taken to his official Weibo account to share some new information about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 lineup. The company is likely to launch its Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition. Similar to the Mi 8 Explorer Edition launched along with Mi 8 last year, Xiaomi is likely to add the transparent back-like finish on the Explorer Edition of the Mi 9. Chuan further claimed that Mi 9 Explorer is likely to be the most powerful smartphone in the market.

Chuan stated this while responding to questions from fans asking about the Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition. He did not provide any measurable test results or metrics and this statement seems to be based on his regular use of the device. The response was initially spotted by GizmoChina though it is worth noting that Chuan seems to have removed the post at the time of writing as we could not locate it on his Weibo account. He also confirmed that instead of a triple-camera setup that comes with the Mi 9, the Mi 9 Explorer Edition will come with quad camera setup at the back.

For the device to be the most powerful, it needs to come with equal to or more than 12GB of RAM, the amount that Samsung is planning to add in its top of the line Samsung Galaxy S10+. In addition to that, the Mi 9 Explorer Edition also needs to sport an overclocked version of Snapdragon 855 SoC. This report comes right after top Xiaomi executives including Wang Chuan, Co-Founder, and President Lin Bin, and Founder Lei Jun started posting camera samples taken from the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the Xiaomi Mi 9. In addition to this, a render of the Explorer edition also leaked out on the internet showcasing the above-mentioned quad camera setup.

The partial render showcases the transparent-styled look of the device but it does confirm the quad camera setup. Even though we don’t know the camera sensors or the lenses that they are using but it is likely that the first camera is the depth mapping sensor, the second is the primary camera sensor with the much talked about 48-megapixel camera sensor. The third is likely to come with an ultra-wide angle lens while we are not sure about the fourth sensor. It is likely that it may be a ToF sensor or a regular camera lens with a telephoto lens.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 4:28 PM IST

