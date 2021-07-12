comscore Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: Offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more
Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

Xiaomi has opened its Mi Anniversary Sale 2021 in India for interested buyers to avail exciting discounts on its phones and other products.

Xiaomi is celebrating its 7th anniversary in India. To mark the happy occasion, the company has introduced its Mi Anniversary Sale for this year, which will provide you with an opportunity to buy a number of Xiaomi products at attractive discounts. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

This includes both Redmi and Mi products in multiple categories. The sale has now begun and will go on until July 16. If you are interested, here’s a look at the offers you can avail of. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount

Mi Anniversary Sale 2021 offers

The ongoing Xiaomi sale includes daily 10 am deals, the X99 Store, and Pick N’ Choose offers. Phones such as the Mi 11X 5G, the Mi 10i 5G, the Mi 10T, the Mi 10T Pro, the Redmi Note 9 series, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are a part of the sale. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G now has an Indian launch date

People can also create bundles and get Rs 2,000 off. This offer is applicable on a combo of the Mi 11X and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C and even on the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7 and the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i.

There’s an insurance offer on the Xiaomi smart TVs. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32), the Mi TV 4A (32) Horizon Edition, the Mi TV 4A (40), and the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon include a year’s extended warranty at Re 1. The Mi TV 4a (both Horizon and vanilla versions) will also get to buy the smart speaker at Rs 1,999. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P can be bought with an extended warranty for a year and a free smart speaker.

The 99 Store provides people with a chance to get the Redmi Note 10S (6GB + 64GB, Frost White) at Rs 999, the Redmi 9A (2GB+32GB, black) at Rs 299, the Redmi Earphones Red at Rs 99, the Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p at Rs 99, the Mi Smart Band 5 at Rs 99, the Redmi 9 Prime (4GB+64GB, Mint Green) at Rs 499, and the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 at Rs 99.

There are offers on the power banks, Men’s Sports Shoes 2, Mi Eco Active T-Shirt, Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver, Mi Truck Builder, Mi Athleisure Shoes, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod (2-in-1), Mi Smart Water Purifier White, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W), the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, the Redmi Earbuds 2C, and loads more.

The Mi Anniversary Sale 2021 also consists of flash sales for you to avail of attractive discounts. To know more, you can visit the company’s website and find yourself the best deal.

  Published Date: July 12, 2021 4:03 PM IST

