Mi Band 6 launch in India confirmed: Expected price, specs, and more

Mi Band 6, Xiaomi’s affordable fitness tracker is finally coming to India. Xiaomi India taking to Twitter confirmed that its latest smart band will launch in India on August 26. Also Read - Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

The Mi Band 6 will be showcased at 12 PM at Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event. To recall, the new smart band made its global appearance alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite 5G in March. The global variant offers a SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitor, 30 sports modes, and we expect the Indian version to have a similar offering. Also Read - Mi Band 6 launching on August 26: Xiaomi says it shipped 7 million fitness bands in India till date

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 global price

The Mi Band 6 was launched in China at a price of Yuan 229 (roughly Rs 2,500). The NFC model was priced at Yuan 279 (roughly Rs 3,000). Whether the Chinese brand brings the NFC variant to India remains to be seen, but we can expect the pricing to fall under a similar line. Also Read - New Mi Notebook with backlit keyboard teased to launch in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 specifications, features

Mi Band 6 gets a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with 326 ppi pixel density. The fitness tracker is waterproof up to 50 metres. Powered by a 125mAh battery, the band is claimed to offer a standby time of up to 14 days on a single charge.

It includes 30 sports modes and is capable of detecting six different activities like swimming, walking, indoor treadmill, cycling, etc. Other features include 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Besides the Mi Band 6, Xiaomi will also unveil a new Mi Notebook model. Latest reports suggest that the laptop would be nothing but a rebadged version of the RedmiBook Pro 15 that was launched in China in both Intel and AMD variants. The Indian variant is teased to get an Intel chip. The RedmiBook Pro 15 features 15.6-inch 3.2K (3,200×2,000 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It carries an Intel Core i7-11370H processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (2GB DDR5) graphics. Both the products will be launched at Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event next week.