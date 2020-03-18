Xiaomi recently has been launching an array of products apart from its usual armada of smartphones. After an electric toothbrush and a wireless power bank, the company’s latest addition is a car charger. The Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W is a car charger that features dual output. The fast-charging unit can charge two devices simultaneously.

The new car charger could be considered the higher-end variant of the Mi car charger that the company launched back in December 2018. The Mi Car Charger also had dual USB ports for output. However, the old charger supported 18W fast charging only on one of the ports. The Mi Car Charger Pro, on the other hand, can charge devices at 18W on either of the ports.

The Mi Car Charger Pro is priced at Rs 799 in India. The device can be bought from Xiaomi’s Mi.com website. The product’s actual pricing is listed at Rs 999. How long the product will be retailed at the discounted price is still not known. The price is higher than the original car charger that was priced at Rs 499.

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W features dual-output fast charging support. Unlike the older model, you can now fast charge devices at 18W on either of the output ports. However, these devices will also need to support fast charging at 18W. However, this doesn’t mean you can charge two fast charge-enabled smartphones at once. The car charger doesn’t support simultaneous fast charging and only one device can be charged at 18W at a time.

The Mi Car Charger Pro features a smart chip that is capable of distributing power intelligently to both ports. This means the charger can figure out how much power to distribute on either port based on the connected device. The charger also features an IC chip with five-fold circuit protection. This protects devices from overcurrent and short circuits.