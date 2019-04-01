Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Xiaomi promises offers on Poco F1, Mi LED TV 4 Pro, Mi Band and more

Xiaomi is kicking off the new month by announcing a mega sale in India. Called ‘Mi Fan Festival 2019’, it will kick off on April 4, and will go on till April 6. During these days, Xiaomi is promising offers across its product like smartphones, smart TVs, earphones, wearables, and smart ecosystem products. The sale will be held across Mi.com, the company’s online platform partners, Mi Home, Mi Store, and partner offline stores. Read on to find out more about the upcoming Mi Fan Festival 2019.

Mi Fan Festival 2019 offer preview

As mentioned, Xiaomi will be offering deals across its entire lineup of products. There will be deals on smartphones like the Poco F1, which will be available for Rs 20,999 (128GB+6GB variant). The likes of the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for Rs 10,999 (64GB+4GB), while the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for Rs 10,999 (64GB+4GB), and Rs 11,999 (64GB+6GB). There will also be offers on smartphones like the Redmi 6, and Redmi Y2 among others.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Other products that will see a discount include the Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55-inch), which will be available for Rs 45,999. The Mi Earphones will be available for Rs 400, Mi Band – HRX Edition for Rs 800, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 for Rs 200, and USB charging cables for Rs 150-200. The Mi Body Composition Scale will be available for Rs 1,300, while the Mi Purifier 2S will be available for Rs 4,500.

Mi Fan Festival 2019 games and other offers

During the sale, Xiaomi will be hosting a ‘Re 1 Flash Sale’ wherein buyers will stand a chance to get their hands on products like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 , Mi Soundbar, and the Mi LED TV 4A PRO (32-inch) among others for just Re 1. There will also be a ‘Mystery Box sale’ that can be bought for just Rs 99 (down from Rs 2,400).

Buyers will also be able to avail other offers including a five percent discount (up to Rs 500) on using HDFC Bank card. This will only be applicable when buying smartphones, the Mi Soundbar or the Mi LED TV. Mobikwik will be offering 15 percent instant SuperCash (up to Rs 2,000) on buying any product during the sale. Lastly, those using Mi Pay will stand a chance to win Mi TVs and Redmi Note 7 every day.