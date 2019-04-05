Mi Fan Festival 2019: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi have quickly become popular smartphones in the mid-range segment. Both devices have been difficult to get hands-on due to the flash sale model, but if you are looking to get one, you could try your luck at 12:00PM today. Both smartphones will be available to purchase via Mi.com as a part of the Mi Fan Festival 2019 sale. Here’s all you need to know about both smartphones.

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7 is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (review), on the other hand, is also available in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB will set you back by Rs 16,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are equipped with a 6.3-inch display. The panel operates at full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 7 is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC aided by an Adreno 512 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 CPU Under the hood, paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

On the photography front, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a dual-camera system at the back, which comprises of a 12-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel sensor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a combination of a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones are powered by a large 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging support.

In terms of connectivity, you get dual SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, both devices ships with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.