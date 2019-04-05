comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Mi Fan Festival 2019: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
News

Mi Fan Festival 2019: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

News

One of the highlights of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the 48-megapixel rear camera paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 11:05 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (4)

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi have quickly become popular smartphones in the mid-range segment. Both devices have been difficult to get hands-on due to the flash sale model, but if you are looking to get one, you could try your luck at 12:00PM today. Both smartphones will be available to purchase via Mi.com as a part of the Mi Fan Festival 2019 sale. Here’s all you need to know about both smartphones.

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7 is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (review), on the other hand, is also available in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB will set you back by Rs 16,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are equipped with a 6.3-inch display. The panel operates at full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The Redmi Note 7 is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC aided by an Adreno 512 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 CPU Under the hood, paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

On the photography front, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a dual-camera system at the back, which comprises of a 12-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel sensor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a combination of a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both the smartphones are powered by a large 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging support.

In terms of connectivity, you get dual SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, both devices ships with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 11:05 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

Honor Gala sale on Flipkart: A look at the Top deals

Deals

Honor Gala sale on Flipkart: A look at the Top deals

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Gaming

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

News

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report
Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

News

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Yo! Days 2019: सस्ते दामों पर मिलेंगे रियलमी स्मार्टफोन

शॉपिंग के लिए इंटरनेट भी देगा Amazon, अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा 3,000 सेटेलाइट

30 अप्रैल के बाद इन फोन में नहीं चलेगा Facebook, Instagram और Messenger!

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro खरीदने का मौका

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया Oppo A5 का 64 जीबी स्टोरेज वाला वेरिएंट, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
News
Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps
Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report