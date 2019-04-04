Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go device from the Chinese smartphone maker, will go on sale in India today. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST and at midnight during company’s Mi Fan Festival being held from April 4 to April 6. The Redmi Go was launched in India last month and has gone on sale multiple times suggesting the device is getting good response from consumers. Xiaomi has not shared details such as number of units shipped so far yet but the Redmi Go could potentially become one of the best selling budget smartphones for the company in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Price and Offers

With Redmi Go, Xiaomi is targeting those who will be upgrading from a feature phone and don’t plan to shell out a lot of money. The Redmi Go comes only in one storage variant and it is priced at Rs 4,499. The smartphone is also available in blue and black colors. During the sale today, customers will be able to buy Mi Protect at Rs 399, which offers accidental and iquid damages. There is also Mi Exchange offer which can be used to get additional discount on the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Specifications

The Redmi Go is an entry-level smartphone that features a plastic body. It sports a 5-inch HD display with thick bezels surrounding the display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. There is 1GB RAM and 8GB storage and support for up to 128GB expandable storage. As we noted in our review, if you buy the Redmi Go then it would make sense to get a microSD card at the same time.

There is an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus on the back. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. It runs Android Oreo (Go edition), which is a lightweight form of Android, that drops standard apps in favor of Go-optimized apps like YouTube Go, Google Go, etc. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and supports connectivity features including 4G LTE.