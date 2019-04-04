comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today
News

Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Go that is available at the Mi Fan Festival is an entry-level smartphone that ditches MIUI in favor of Android Oreo (Go edition).

  • Published: April 4, 2019 8:51 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Go (13)

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go device from the Chinese smartphone maker, will go on sale in India today. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST and at midnight during company’s Mi Fan Festival being held from April 4 to April 6. The Redmi Go was launched in India last month and has gone on sale multiple times suggesting the device is getting good response from consumers. Xiaomi has not shared details such as number of units shipped so far yet but the Redmi Go could potentially become one of the best selling budget smartphones for the company in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Price and Offers

With Redmi Go, Xiaomi is targeting those who will be upgrading from a feature phone and don’t plan to shell out a lot of money. The Redmi Go comes only in one storage variant and it is priced at Rs 4,499. The smartphone is also available in blue and black colors. During the sale today, customers will be able to buy Mi Protect at Rs 399, which offers accidental and iquid damages. There is also Mi Exchange offer which can be used to get additional discount on the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review: A no-brainer budget phone

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review: A no-brainer budget phone

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Specifications

The Redmi Go is an entry-level smartphone that features a plastic body. It sports a 5-inch HD display with thick bezels surrounding the display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. There is 1GB RAM and 8GB storage and support for up to 128GB expandable storage. As we noted in our review, if you buy the Redmi Go then it would make sense to get a microSD card at the same time.

Watch: Android Q How to install

There is an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus on the back. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. It runs Android Oreo (Go edition), which is a lightweight form of Android, that drops standard apps in favor of Go-optimized apps like YouTube Go, Google Go, etc. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and supports connectivity features including 4G LTE.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2019 8:51 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme smartphones Android Pie update rollout plan revealed
News
Realme smartphones Android Pie update rollout plan revealed
Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today

News

Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch scheduled for April 9

News

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch scheduled for April 9

BSNL agrees to lay off 54,000 employees, but waiting for elections to be over: Report

News

BSNL agrees to lay off 54,000 employees, but waiting for elections to be over: Report

OnePlus 7 leaked case renders yet again hint at notch-less screen, triple-camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 leaked case renders yet again hint at notch-less screen, triple-camera setup

Most Popular

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Realme smartphones Android Pie update rollout plan revealed

Realme to expand its footprint across India

Reliance Jio Digital Services acquires AI firm Haptik in Rs 700 crore deal

Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch scheduled for April 9

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi Fan Festival 2019 starts today: A look at deals on Xiaomi products

Deals

Mi Fan Festival 2019 starts today: A look at deals on Xiaomi products
Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today

News

Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today
Vivo V15 vs Oppo F11 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Compared

News

Vivo V15 vs Oppo F11 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Compared
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun promises to remove inappropriate ads in MIUI

News

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun promises to remove inappropriate ads in MIUI
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 global shipments cross 4 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 global shipments cross 4 million units

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Fan Fest: Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro इन ऑफर्स के साथ आज एक बार फिर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019 सेल हुई शुरू: 1 रुपये में खरीदें Redmi Note 7 Pro और Mi Soundbar

54000 कर्मचारियों की छुट्टी कर सकता है BSNL - रिपोर्ट

Vivo V15 vs Oppo F11 Pro vs Poco F1: जानें कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है बेहतर

PUBG Mobile गेम खेलने से मां ने डांटा तो बच्चे ने की आत्महत्या

News

Realme smartphones Android Pie update rollout plan revealed
News
Realme smartphones Android Pie update rollout plan revealed
Realme to expand its footprint across India

News

Realme to expand its footprint across India
Reliance Jio Digital Services acquires AI firm Haptik in Rs 700 crore deal

News

Reliance Jio Digital Services acquires AI firm Haptik in Rs 700 crore deal
Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today

News

Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch scheduled for April 9

News

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch scheduled for April 9