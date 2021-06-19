Mi Mix 4 to be a premium Xiaomi phone with these exciting features

Xiaomi recently refreshed its Mi Mix lineup with its first-ever foldable phone, the Mi Mix Fold. The company is now expected to further expand the series with the launch of the much-rumoured Mi Mix 4, which is likely to make its entry soon. Also Read - Xiaomi confirms Mi 11 Lite colour variants in India: Here are the options available

In addition to a number of leaks we have seen in the past, the latest one talks about what all features the phone could get. Here’s a look. Also Read - Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

Mi Mix 4 new leak emerges

As per a report by MyDrivers, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is most likely to fall in the premium segment, much like the current Mi 11 Ultra. Except, it is expected to be more expensive than the current high-end Xiaomi phone. Also Read - Another Xiaomi folding phone set to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

Much like the previous Mi Mix devices, this one is also expected to feature an edge-to-edge display with almost no bezels. To attain this, it could feature an under-the-display front camera, which will be a first for a Xiaomi phone. This will be in place of a pop-camera mechanism that was used previously.

However, the screen is likely to be compromised in a few places. It is likely to come with Full HD+ screen resolution instead of a Quad HD+. There are chances it might not support a high refresh rate, although, there’s no confirmation on this yet.

That said, the Mi Mix 4 is highly expected to be a mixture of high-end features and specs. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Other details remain unknown. But, previous leaks suggest that the phone could get a 100-megapixel camera and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It is also likely to get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While there’s no word on when the premium Xiaomi smartphone will make its entry, it could happen this year.

Since these details are just rumours, we need to wait for Xiaomi to reveal some official details, Hence, stay tuned with us for more details.