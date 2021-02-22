Xiaomi expanding its audio product portfolio has launched a new neckband and portable Bluetooth speaker in India. The new Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) are introduced at a starting price of Rs 1,799. The products will be available for purchase from today. Here are all the specs, features, and availability details. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power new variant launched in India: See price, features and more

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro specifications, features

The all-new Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro comes with a few upgrades over the previous iteration. The Pro version now sports ANC feature, enhanced Bluetooth codec support, and IPX5 rated water and dust resistance. The Bluetooth neckband gets a new anti-cerumen design which is claimed to keep the earphone wax-free. Also Read - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series launch event on March 4: Here's what to expect

It has ENC (Environmental noise cancellation) as well meant to block ambient noise. The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro equips 10mm dynamic drivers, 125ms low latency audio, and physical keys for controlling volume and playback. As for battery backup, Xiaomi claims that the neckband can offer usage of 20 hours on a single charge.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) specifications, features

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) features dual sound modes that enable switching between Normal and Deep Bass modes. It offers an audio output of 16W through two 8W full-range drivers. The speaker flaunts a rectangular design with anti-slip paddings. Other features include an in-built microphone for hands-free access, TWS mode, IPX7 rated water, and dust resistance. The new Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker packs a 2,600mAh that is boasted to deliver up to 13 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W): Price, availability

The all-new Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro has been launched for a price of Rs 1,799 in India. It comes in two colour variants- Black, and Blue. The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) that made its global debut last year has been priced at Rs 2,499. It is available in Black and Blue colour options.

As for the availability, both MI Bluetooth speaker and Mi neckband is already up for sale on Mi Home and mi.com. The new Mi products will be available for purchase via Amazon starting March 1.