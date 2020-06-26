comscore Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 pm; check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers
News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

News

Priced starting at Rs 41,999, users can grab the MI NoteBook 14 for Rs 2,000 lesser as part of a limited time inaugural offer.

  • Published: June 26, 2020 8:53 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 3

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series is set to go on sale again today on mi.com. This will be the second sale of the Mi NoteBook 14 and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition since the laptops were launched in the country. Priced starting at Rs 41,999, users can grab the Mi NoteBook 14 for Rs 2,000 lesser as part of a limited time inaugural offer. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

The Mi NoteBook 14 series comprises the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, the higher-end variant of the laptop which focuses on top-notch performance and also media consumption with a big colorful screen. The other laptop is the Mi Notebook 14 base variant that is a little toned down in the performance power department but is still a great value-for-money proposition. Check out all the details about both products below. Also Read - Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition sale starts in India today at 12PM

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is encased in the footprint of a 13-inch laptop. The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 1051U processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology and will come paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM. There is also an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU unit. The Mi NoteBook will also have 512GB SSD storage and will come with the latest Windows 10. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched 10th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce MX350

The laptop itself has a sleek and lightweight yet tough design. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with a 65W charger.

Mi NoteBook 14 specifications

Xiaomi also launched the standard Mi NoteBook 14 in India. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Pricing and offers

The Mi NoteBook 14 is priced in India starting at an inaugural price of Rs 41,999 for the 256GB variant, Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 47,999 for the 512GB variant with Nvidia Graphics. Meanwhile, the Horizon Edition is priced starting at Rs 54,999 for the i5 variant and Rs 59,999 for the i7 variant. All customers who buy one of the laptops with an HDFC bank card will get a cashback of Rs 2,000. As of now, Xiaomi is selling these through mi.com.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 8:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India
News
OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India
Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

News

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others

Opinions

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others

How to unlock Dolby Equalizer on OnePlus smartphones

How To

How to unlock Dolby Equalizer on OnePlus smartphones

Most Popular

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch likely delayed to September

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM
Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others

Opinions

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others
Xiaomi releases MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 and K20 Pro
Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Features

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India
Best Xiaomi Mobile with Quad Camera to buy in India

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Mobile with Quad Camera to buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन से पतला होगा अपकमिंग OnePlus TV

Poco X2 के 8GB रैम, 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की कीमत में भारत में हुआ बदलाव, जानें नई कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव!

पबजी मोबाइल पर एक्सक्लूसिव आएगा Livik मैप, बीटा वर्जन में है मौजूद

Call of Duty: Mobile को एक साल से कम समय में 25 करोड़ बार किया गया डाउनलोड

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India
News
OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India
Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM
OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

News

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed
Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

News

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia
Samsung Galaxy M51 launch likely delayed to September

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch likely delayed to September

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers