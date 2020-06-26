The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series is set to go on sale again today on mi.com. This will be the second sale of the Mi NoteBook 14 and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition since the laptops were launched in the country. Priced starting at Rs 41,999, users can grab the Mi NoteBook 14 for Rs 2,000 lesser as part of a limited time inaugural offer. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

The Mi NoteBook 14 series comprises the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, the higher-end variant of the laptop which focuses on top-notch performance and also media consumption with a big colorful screen. The other laptop is the Mi Notebook 14 base variant that is a little toned down in the performance power department but is still a great value-for-money proposition. Check out all the details about both products below. Also Read - Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition sale starts in India today at 12PM

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is encased in the footprint of a 13-inch laptop. The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 1051U processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology and will come paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM. There is also an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU unit. The Mi NoteBook will also have 512GB SSD storage and will come with the latest Windows 10. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched 10th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce MX350

The laptop itself has a sleek and lightweight yet tough design. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with a 65W charger.

Mi NoteBook 14 specifications

Xiaomi also launched the standard Mi NoteBook 14 in India. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.

Pricing and offers

The Mi NoteBook 14 is priced in India starting at an inaugural price of Rs 41,999 for the 256GB variant, Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 47,999 for the 512GB variant with Nvidia Graphics. Meanwhile, the Horizon Edition is priced starting at Rs 54,999 for the i5 variant and Rs 59,999 for the i7 variant. All customers who buy one of the laptops with an HDFC bank card will get a cashback of Rs 2,000. As of now, Xiaomi is selling these through mi.com.