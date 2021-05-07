comscore Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro specs, design, launch timeline surface online
Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro specs, design, launch timeline surface online

Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro key specs, design leaked online, the new tablets are tipped to pack dual-cell 4,260mAh battery, high-refresh-rate display, and dual camera.

Image source: GizmoChina

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series is expected to debut this month. Rumour mill suggests that the Chinese OEM might introduce two variants under the new Mi Pad series- the vanilla Mi Pad 5 and a bigger Mi Pad 5 Pro. As per a new report, the upcoming Mi Pad 5 has been certified by China 3C’s regulation which indicates the new tablet launch might just be around the corner.

The listing as spotted by GizmoChina reveal details of one of the slates. Apparently, the Mi Pad 5 will equip a dual 4,260mAh battery, which means it will offer a cumulative backup of 8,520mAh. Except for the battery capacity, the listing didn’t provide much detail about the new Mi Pad tablet. However, rumours in the past have shared a glimpse of the upcoming Mi Pad 5 series design, internals and few other aspects.

Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro price, release date (expected)

The upcoming Mi Pad 5 series is tipped to debut sometime later this month, as per the 91Mobiles report. The vanilla variant Mi Pad 5 is expected to cost RMB 3,000 (around Rs 34,200), however, price details about the Pro variant hasn’t been revealed yet.

Mi Pad 5 series specifications, features (rumoured)

Recent renders of the alleged Mi Pad 5 series revealed the design of the devices in all its glory. A square-shaped camera module could be seen at the top left of the rear panel that looks identical to the one on Mi 11. Below the dual rear camera, a huge Xiaomi branding could be seen inscribed in a vertical position. The interface appears quite similar to Apple iPad. Thick bezels are seen running around the perimeters with a front camera above the screen.

As for the specs, the Mi Pad 5 series is said to be powered by Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile platform. The standard Mi Pad 5 tablet is tipped to feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model may come with a 144Hz panel. The tablets are said to ship with In-Cell active pen technology. As per reports, Xiaomi has developed a specific MIUI tablet version for these new devices. The interface is said to have support for handheld PC mode and offer features like classic start menu, control centre etc. The Mi Pad 5 is rumoured to come with 20-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The tablets will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Mi Pad 5 Pro is said to get stylus support.

  Published Date: May 7, 2021 4:27 PM IST

