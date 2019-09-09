comscore Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months
  • Home
  • News
  • Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months
News

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

News

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment solution app from Xiaomi was launched in February 2019. 

  • Updated: September 9, 2019 4:24 PM IST
xiaomi mi pay stock image

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced that Mi Pay has acquired over 18 million users since launch. The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment solution app from Xiaomi was launched in February 2019. The payment solution app has also registered more than 14 million users.

“Mi Pay has emerged to be one of the most reliable and easiest ways to pay for millions of MIUI users in India. Not only this, since its launch in India, more than 1.4 million UPI IDs were created on Mi Pay, further contributing to government’s vision to boost the digital economy,” Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Mi Pay allows users to make various kinds of transactions. Users can transfer money, request money, pay bills – electricity, phone, water, gas etc. It can be used to make transactions across any UPI payment apps. In India transactions done worth Rs 200 crore have been completed. Of these users 90 percent Mi Pay users in India used the payment app primarily to transfer funds to friends and family.

Xiaomi to soon launch Mi Credit service in India, banking on phone data for finance play

Also Read

Xiaomi to soon launch Mi Credit service in India, banking on phone data for finance play

With Mi Pay, Xiaomi is entering the digital payments ecosystem which has exploded. This is similar to the smartphone market in the past few months. The Mi Pay was first introduced in India in the form of beta late last year. And is now exiting beta to become officially available to Mi users in the country.

The announcement comes after the company introduced Mi Pay 2.0 as part of its MIUI 10 Global beta ROM last month. At the launch, Muralikrishnan, COO of Xiaomi’s India operations, said that the company is introducing digital payments solution beyond China for the first time with the Mi Pay launch here. “Xiaomi has huge opportunity in digital payment space,” Muralikrishnan said while announcing the service. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that Mi Pay has been approved by NPCI. And it is certified by both EY and Lucideus.

Xiaomi also announced support for government’s data localization plans and Muralikrishnan said that all data will be stored locally in India. The company is complying with local norms even before the service reaches a critical user base. This shows its commitment to the market and possible growth. More than 50 percent of smartphone users are expected to use digital payments in the next few years. Xiaomi being the leader in the smartphone market is perfectly poised to attack the market.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 3:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2019 4:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India
News
Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India
Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

News

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced

News

Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

News

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

Most Popular

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

News

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months
Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more

Deals

Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more
Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced

News

Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India launch set for September 17

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India launch set for September 17
Amazon Great Indian Festival announced

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival announced

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo ने अपकमिंग Nex 3 5G स्मार्टफोन का Camera UI किया टीज, स्क्रीनशॉट में दिखाई दिए कैमरा फीचर्स

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च से पहले वेबसाइट में हुए लिस्ट

Asus Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन को कस्टम ROM के जरिए मिला Android 10 OS, यहां से करें डाउनलोड

Vivo V17 Pro की इमेज फिर से हुई लीक, ड्यूल पॉप-अप और क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Amazon Great Indian Festival : अमेजन ने अपने अनुअल ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल सेल की घोषणा की


News

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store
News
Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store
Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

News

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months
Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

News

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India
Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

News

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday
Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced

News

Xiaomi s new 30W wireless charging technology announced