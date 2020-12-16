comscore Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch launched in India: Price and specs | BGR India
Xiaomi has launched the Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch in India at a price of Rs 54,999. The TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ formats.

Mi QLED TV 4K 55

Xiaomi has been teasing a new product for the past few weeks, teasing it as “quantum leaps ahead”. Well, it’s here and is known as the Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch. This is the first smart TV from Xiaomi to use a QLED panel, thereby making it compete with the likes of OnePlus TV Q1 and another QLED TV from TCL. As has been the case with Xiaomi, the price is among the lowest you can pay for a QLED TV in the market, starting at Rs 54,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Expected features and price

The Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch, as the name suggests, comes in only a single canvas size of 55-inches. Similar to the last few Mi TV models, it features a modern bezel-less design, and support for Dolby Vision formats for videos. The TV will go on sale from December 21 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own websites as well as offline stores. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed plans for other sizes in its QLED category. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power India launch on December 17: Expected specs, price

Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch specifications

The Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch is currently the most expensive TV Xiaomi sells in India. The reason behind the elevated cost is the presence of the QLED panel that theoretically offers a much better viewing experience than conventional LED-backlit TVs. The panel supports up to 4K resolution and comes with MEMC technology, i.e. motion smoothening. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max brings new offers for HDFC Bank customers

Mi QLED TV 4K 55, xiaomi,

Xiaomi is taking utmost advantage of the QLED panel by baking support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats. For the audio part, Xiaomi has now employed a six-speaker setup comprising of four full-range drivers and two tweeters. With a total output of 30W, Xiaomi says you can expect an audio quality equivalent to what you can get from their soundbars. Is that true? Well, we have a review unit of the Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch and you will get to know our take in a few weeks.

As usual, the TV is relying on Google’s Android TV platform and is running on the latest Android 10 version. Xiaomi also pre-loads it with its PatchWall UI 3.5 interface that now brings more content from various OTT platforms in an improved user interface. There’s Chromecast built-in along with all the Google apps from the Play Store. The TV is built around the MediaTek MT9611 chip with 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage only for apps and app data.

As for connectivity, this TV comes with three HDMI 2.1 ports with an input lag of 5ms and up to 60Hz refresh rate. There are two USB ports available as well. For wireless connectivity, there’s dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1. The remote controller stays unchanged but you can now mute the audio by long-pressing the volume down buttons. You also get smart features such as Quick Wake and easy access to Quick Settings by long-pressing the Mi button.

Published Date: December 16, 2020 3:43 PM IST
  • Published Date: December 16, 2020 3:43 PM IST

Best Sellers