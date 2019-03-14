comscore
  • Mi SE series could be discontinued by Xiaomi next year: Report
Mi SE series could be discontinued by Xiaomi next year: Report

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE smartphone was launched alongside Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 48-megapixel camera primary rear camera.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 3:28 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 9 series in China last month. At the event, alongside the Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition, the company also unveiled a cheaper version of the smartphone, called Mi 9 SE. The toned-down version comes with a price label of RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 21,100).

Now, a new report cites co-founder and President at Xiaomi Lin Bin stating that the company is unlikely to release the successor of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE next year. He further hints that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE would be the last budget flagship smartphone with a small screen. He also claimed that the demand for Xiaomi Mi 9 SE was not as high as the company had expected.

Bin further explained, “As the smartphone industry gets advanced, flagship series requires more display size, battery, performance, photography, and other aspects. With the arrival of 5G technology, small display flagships are becoming increasingly harder to market. We invested a lot of energy and time on the Xioami Mi 9 SE to ensure that it is thin, light, beautiful and solid”, GizChina reports.

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE: Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE bears a 5.97-inch AMOLED display. The Mi 9 SE is built around a Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM as standard and the storage options will be 64GB and 128GB. It is backed by a small 3,070mAh battery and offers 18W fast-charging support. The handset also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi has stuffed in three cameras on the rear side of the phone. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 13-megapixel sensor. While on the front, the device has a 20-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie lens. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 3:28 PM IST

