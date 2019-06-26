comscore Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones, Mi Rechargeable LED lamp and more
News

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones, Mi Rechargeable LED lamp and more

News

Xiaomi will be completing 5 years in the Indian market and it is celebrating the occasion with the launch of give new products. As a part of Mi Turns 5 campaign, Xiaomi has teased five products that it will be launching in India.

  • Published: June 26, 2019 10:13 AM IST
mi turns 5

Xiaomi will be successfully completing 5 years in the Indian market on July 15. During this 5 year period, Xiaomi launched smartphones, accessories and some smart IoT products too. As a part of Mi Turns 5 campaign, the company is teasing the launch of five new products in India. The first one being Mi Beard Trimmer has already been launched for Rs 1,199.

Mi Turns 5 teaser details

The Mi Turns 5 teaser offers a glimpse at the upcoming products that Xiaomi will be launching over the coming days. These include Mi Truck Builder with 500 parts, steering wheel control system. Next, is the Mi Wireless Bluetooth headphone, which has been launched in China and will now make its way to the Indian shores.

The fourth product teased by Xiaomi is the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp. It is a personal portable lighting solution featuring a minimalist design, and three color temperature modes to suit different moods. There are two more products that Xiaomi has teased – the Mi neckband headphones and a fast charger.

In China, Xiaomi sells two wired fast chargers –  one with 36W power, and the other with 27W power. We need to wait and see which one Xioami brings to India. There is also a wireless fast charger that Xiaomi sells in China, but it is unlikely to come to India soon.

The teaser hints at Xiaomi ecosystem products, but it is missing one major announcement – Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. These will likley launch on July 15 when Xiaomi completes 5 years in India. The last teaser hinted at 4 weeks timeframe, which coincides with July 15. The smartphones come with 48-megapixel rear cameras, pop-up selfie camera, and more. The Redmi K20 Pro draws its power from a 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and more.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20
Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple cameras - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

5
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: June 26, 2019 10:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update 30 live with new weapon Deagle, BRDM-2 vehicle and other features
thumb-img
News
Realme compares 64-megapixel camera samples to competition's 48-megapixel
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera teased
thumb-img
News
Samsung launches three Galaxy wearables in India

Editor's Pick

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more
News
Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more
PUBG update 30 live with new weapon Deagle, BRDM-2 vehicle and other features

Gaming

PUBG update 30 live with new weapon Deagle, BRDM-2 vehicle and other features

LG W30 to launch in India today under LG W series

News

LG W30 to launch in India today under LG W series

Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

News

Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay

Gaming

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more

LG W30 to launch in India today under LG W series

Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

Realme compares 64-megapixel camera samples to competition's 48-megapixel

Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera teased

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more

News

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more
Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera teased
Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer launched in India
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

हिंदी समाचार

LG आज भारत में W सीरीज का LG W30 स्मार्टफोन करेगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Coolpad आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Cool 3 Plus Smartphone

Nubia Red Magic 3 Sale Date: कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Nubia का Gaming Smartphone, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus 6z Sale : आज सेल पर आएगा 48MP फ्लिप कैमरे वाला Asus 6z, जानें ऑफर्स

Redmi Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more
News
Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more
LG W30 to launch in India today under LG W series

News

LG W30 to launch in India today under LG W series
Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

News

Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications
Realme compares 64-megapixel camera samples to competition's 48-megapixel

News

Realme compares 64-megapixel camera samples to competition's 48-megapixel
Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera teased