Xiaomi will be successfully completing 5 years in the Indian market on July 15. During this 5 year period, Xiaomi launched smartphones, accessories and some smart IoT products too. As a part of Mi Turns 5 campaign, the company is teasing the launch of five new products in India. The first one being Mi Beard Trimmer has already been launched for Rs 1,199.

Mi Turns 5 teaser details

The Mi Turns 5 teaser offers a glimpse at the upcoming products that Xiaomi will be launching over the coming days. These include Mi Truck Builder with 500 parts, steering wheel control system. Next, is the Mi Wireless Bluetooth headphone, which has been launched in China and will now make its way to the Indian shores.

The fourth product teased by Xiaomi is the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp. It is a personal portable lighting solution featuring a minimalist design, and three color temperature modes to suit different moods. There are two more products that Xiaomi has teased – the Mi neckband headphones and a fast charger.

In China, Xiaomi sells two wired fast chargers – one with 36W power, and the other with 27W power. We need to wait and see which one Xioami brings to India. There is also a wireless fast charger that Xiaomi sells in China, but it is unlikely to come to India soon.

The teaser hints at Xiaomi ecosystem products, but it is missing one major announcement – Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. These will likley launch on July 15 when Xiaomi completes 5 years in India. The last teaser hinted at 4 weeks timeframe, which coincides with July 15. The smartphones come with 48-megapixel rear cameras, pop-up selfie camera, and more. The Redmi K20 Pro draws its power from a 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and more.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

