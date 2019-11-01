comscore Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

The Mi TV 5 will be unveiled alongside the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone on November 5. Latest leak offers a glimpse at the design.

  Published: November 1, 2019 5:59 PM IST
Xiaomi is hosting an event on November 5 in China where it is expected to launch the Mi TV 5 Smart TV and Mi CC9 Pro smartphone. The company already teased the Mi TV 5 in an official render, hinting at narrow bezels and high screen-to-body ratio. Now, live photos of the Xiaomi smart TV have surfaced online.

Mi TV 5 leak detailed

As seen earlier, the Mi TV 5 carries “Designed by Xiaomi” branding on the side. It is not something that we have seen on any other Xiaomi TVs yet. And looking at the newly leaked photos (via GizmoChina), the TV looks impressively thin, featuring slim bezels. The frame seems to be made from metal, giving it a classy look.

Xiaomi has also revealed that the Mi TV 5 series will come with far-field voice technology. This will allow the TV to accept voice-guided commands event from a distance of 1 to 10 meters. Under the hood, it will be powered by an Amlogic T972 chipset with a Cortex-A55 quad-core CPU clocked at 1.9GHz. It being a high-end TV, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is also likely to be in tow.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has also revealed that the Mi TV 5 will come with a 4K QLED panel with 108 percent NTSC color gamut. The TV is also set to come with MEMC motion compensation tech. The technology helps in removing latency, and offer a smooth viewing experience. You will also get an option to manually turn the feature on and off.

Mi CC9 Pro launch

Along with the Mi smart TV, Xiaomi will also be launching the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone with 108-megapixel penta camera support. It will also come with 5X optical zoom capabilities. We have seen the smartphone in renders, which shows off curved display and a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm jack too.

From what we know so far, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC with an octa-core CPU. This also means that the smartphone will miss out on 5G connectivity. To keep things ticking, the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

