Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

Late last year, Xiaomi came up with a couple of smartwatches in the Chinese market. While the Mi Watch was a full-blown Wear OS-based watch, the Mi Watch Revolve was a watered-down version with a stylish circular display. Since wearables are an emerging category in India, Xiaomi is now willing to bring that to the Indian market. In fact, leaks suggest it will accompany the Mi Band 5. Also Read - Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

According to a report from 91Mobiles, tipster Ishan Agarwal has hinted at Xiaomi’s plans to bring a couple of wearables to the market. The Mi Band 5 is coming as the affordable successor to the Mi Band 4 from last year. On the other hand, the Mi Watch Revolve is a proper smartwatch having a big display and lots of smart functionalities. The exact launch date and prices are still unknown. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 survives drop from eighth floor, still works with cracked display

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

That said, Xiaomi’s Manu Jain has been teasing on Twitter about a “killer new product” through his tweets. Hence, it appears these Xiaomi wearables could be launching in the month of September. Xiaomi being Xiaomi, could price its wearables at competitive prices when compared to other wearables in the market. Also Read - OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme: Entry-level smartphone with low-end specs

Exclusive for @91mobiles: Guess what! Xiaomi is launching the Mi Watch Revolve & Mi Band 5 soon in India. Expect Silver and Black colour variants for Mi Watch Revolve.#Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve was launched in China as Watch Color. Please Link & Credit:https://t.co/P1G0Urzxdw pic.twitter.com/LXoe7pbug8 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 30, 2020

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5: All we know

The Mi Watch Revolve is a new product category from Xiaomi. In China, it was launched as an affordable smartwatch with a lot of health features and stylish design. Unlike the Mi Watch, the Revolve runs on a custom version of Xiaomi’s OS. It has a large 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 pixel resolution. There’s a heart rate tracker and GPS onboard to track various aspects of your health. The wearable promises a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge.

In India, the Mi Watch Revolve is expected to compete with other wearables in the sub-Rs 10,000 category. This is a space dominated by Amazfit and a few other OEMs. Speculations suggest the Mi Watch Revolve could be priced at approximately Rs 6,000. This could make for an easy upgrade from the Mi Band series of fitness trackers.

Speaking of Mi Band, the new Mi Band 5 retains the old design of the older model but gets upgrades elsewhere. The tracker has a slightly bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED display and comes with 11 sports mode tracking. The new band has NFC and gets a new charger mechanism. Hence, users won’t have to pop-it out of the strap for charging. The Mi Band 5 is expected to cost in the price ranges of Rs 2,000.