Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 10,990: Specifications and features

The Canvas Nitro 2 will be available across leading retail stores in India from today. The smartphone is launched with a more aggressive price tag than its predecessor, which was launched for Rs 12,999 last year. Also Read - Micromax teases its comeback once again, could launch phones next month
As far as specifications are concerned, the Canvas Nitro 2 flaunts a 5-inch HD IPS display with 720p resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a 1.4GHz MediaTek octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. It offers 16GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. Also Read - Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones amid backlash against Chinese brands
On the camera front, the Canvas Nitro 2 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with auto-focus and LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper. It packs a 2,400mAh battery that the company claims gives up to 9 hours of talktime and 250 hours of standby time. It runs on Android 4.4.2 KitKat and connectivity options include dual-SIM, 3G support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Also Read - Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount on Flipkart: Check out offers
At this price point, the Canvas Nitro 2 will be up against Moto G (2nd gen), Asus Zenfone 2 and the Xiaomi Mi 4i.
|Features
|Micromax Nitro 2
|Moto G
|Xiaomi Mi 4i
|Asus Zenfone 2 ZE550ML
|Display
|5-inch 720p
|5-inch 720p
|5-inch 1080p
|5.5-inch 720p
|Processor
|1.4GHz octa-core
|1.2GHz quad-core
|1.7GHz Snapdragon 615 octa-core
|1.8GHz Intel Atom Z3580 quad-core
|RAM
|2GB
|1GB
|2GB
|2GB
|Camera
|13-megapixel/5-megapixel
|8-megapixel rear, 2-megapixel front-facing
|13-megapixel/5-megapixel
|13-megapixel/5-megapixel
|Storage
|16GB expandable
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB expandable
|Battery
|2,400mAh
|2,070mAh
|3,120mAh
|3,000mAh
|Connectivity
|Dual-SIM, 3G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|dual-SIM card slots, 3G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Dual-SIM, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Dual-SIM, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|OS
|Android 4.4 KitKat
|Android 4.4 KitKat
|Android Lollipop (MIUI 6)
|Android Lollipop (ZenUI)
|Price
|Rs 10,990
|Rs 10,999
|Rs 12,999
|Rs 12,999