comscore Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 10,990: Specifications and features
  • Home
  • News
  • Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 10,990: Specifications and features
News

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 10,990: Specifications and features

News

Miromax has just launched the Canvas Nitro 2 in India. The smartphone is the successor of the Canvas Nitro, and is priced at Rs 10,990. At this price point it will go head to head against Moto G (2nd gen), Asus Zenfone 2 and Xiaomi Mi 4i.

The Canvas Nitro 2 will be available across leading retail stores in India from today. The smartphone is launched with a more aggressive price tag than its predecessor, which was launched for Rs 12,999 last year. Also Read - Micromax teases its comeback once again, could launch phones next month

As far as specifications are concerned, the Canvas Nitro 2 flaunts a 5-inch HD IPS display with 720p resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a 1.4GHz MediaTek octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. It offers 16GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. Also Read - Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones amid backlash against Chinese brands

On the camera front, the Canvas Nitro 2 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with auto-focus and LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper. It packs a 2,400mAh battery that the company claims gives up to 9 hours of talktime and 250 hours of standby time. It runs on Android 4.4.2 KitKat and connectivity options include dual-SIM, 3G support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Also Read - Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount on Flipkart: Check out offers

At this price point, the Canvas Nitro 2 will be up against Moto G (2nd gen), Asus Zenfone 2 and the Xiaomi Mi 4i.

Features Micromax Nitro 2 Moto G Xiaomi Mi 4i Asus Zenfone 2 ZE550ML
Display 5-inch 720p 5-inch 720p 5-inch 1080p 5.5-inch 720p
Processor 1.4GHz octa-core 1.2GHz quad-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon 615 octa-core 1.8GHz Intel Atom Z3580 quad-core
RAM 2GB 1GB 2GB 2GB
Camera 13-megapixel/5-megapixel 8-megapixel rear, 2-megapixel front-facing 13-megapixel/5-megapixel 13-megapixel/5-megapixel
Storage 16GB expandable 16GB 16GB 16GB expandable
Battery 2,400mAh 2,070mAh 3,120mAh 3,000mAh
Connectivity Dual-SIM, 3G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth dual-SIM card slots, 3G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dual-SIM, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dual-SIM, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS Android 4.4 KitKat Android 4.4 KitKat Android Lollipop (MIUI 6) Android Lollipop (ZenUI)
Price Rs 10,990 Rs 10,999 Rs 12,999 Rs 12,999
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2015 5:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 28, 2020 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances
News
Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances
Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM

News

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

News

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

Most Popular

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India

Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India

News

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India
Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

News

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month
Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones in India

News

Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones in India
Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount

Deals

Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount
Micromax Spark Go, Yu Ace, and more discounted on Flipkart

Deals

Micromax Spark Go, Yu Ace, and more discounted on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

POCO C3 स्मार्टफोन का बॉक्स और कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए लीक

Huawei P Smart 2021 स्मार्टफोन 48MP क्वाड रियर कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Redmi 9A बजट स्मार्टफोन का 6GB RAM वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कितनी है कीमत

रियलमी के इन 20 स्मार्टफोन्स को सबसे पहले मिलेगा Realme UI 2.0 का अपडेट

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Review: ईजी टू यूज इंस्टैंट फोटो प्रिंटिंग कैमरा

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

News

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India
News
Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India
Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances

News

Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances
Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM
OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM

News

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM
Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

News

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers