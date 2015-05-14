Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 launched in India, priced at Rs 10,990: Specifications and features

The Canvas Nitro 2 will be available across leading retail stores in India from today. The smartphone is launched with a more aggressive price tag than its predecessor, which was launched for Rs 12,999 last year. Also Read - Micromax teases its comeback once again, could launch phones next month

As far as specifications are concerned, the Canvas Nitro 2 flaunts a 5-inch HD IPS display with 720p resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a 1.4GHz MediaTek octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. It offers 16GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Canvas Nitro 2 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with auto-focus and LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper. It packs a 2,400mAh battery that the company claims gives up to 9 hours of talktime and 250 hours of standby time. It runs on Android 4.4.2 KitKat and connectivity options include dual-SIM, 3G support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

At this price point, the Canvas Nitro 2 will be up against Moto G (2nd gen), Asus Zenfone 2 and the Xiaomi Mi 4i.