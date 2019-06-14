comscore Rahul Sharma Revolt Motors AI Electric Bike | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma to launch electric bike on June 18
News

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma to launch electric bike on June 18

News

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma is transitioning from mobiles to mobility. His new venture Revolt Motors will launch AI-enabled electric bike on June 18.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 12:07 PM IST
Rahul Sharma Revolt Motors main

Photo: Rahul Sharma/Twitter

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma will launch a new electric bike on June 18. As a result of failing to compete with Chinese smartphone makers, Sharma has embarked on a journey of electric mobility. His company Revolt Motors is now teasing the launch of a new electric bike in India on June 18. The company is calling it India’s first AI enabled motorcycle. Revolt Motors’ website shows its motorcycle will debut at 1:00PM IST on June 18.

Sharma first announced his plans to venture into mobility space with Revolt in April. He calls himself founder and chief revolutionary officer at Revolt Motors. The company has reportedly been working on its first motorcycle for nearly two years. Revolt Motors describes democratizing clean commute using next-gen mobility solution as its vision. It aims to create a future of next-gen mobility with 100 percent accessibility and zero percent fuel residue. Revolt Motors shares a lot of its fundamentals with Ather Energy, the Bangalore-based startup behind Ather 450 and Ather 340 electric scooters.

Revolt Motors’ AI-enabled Motorcycle: All you need to know

While Ather Energy is building electric scooters, Revolt Motors is building electric motorcycle. The design teased by the company shows a bike that draws a lot of character from the likes of Bajaj Pulsar and KTM Duke. The company says its first motorcycle will be smart without compromising on performance or aesthetics of a regular ride. ARAI has already approved the bike ahead of its launch on June 18.

In a BW Businessworld interview, Sharma likened Revolt Motors to Tesla for the two-wheeler market. With Revolt, he is literally moving from mobiles to mobility. The report notes that Sharma has started Revolt Motors from his personal investment. Revolt Motors’ first motorcycle will rely on 250-watt lithium-ion battery. The company’s manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana claims to have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles in the first phase.

Government officials are refusing to use EVs made by Tata Motors and Mahindra: Report

Also Read

Government officials are refusing to use EVs made by Tata Motors and Mahindra: Report

“Our quest is to disrupt the market. We are not saying that this bike will be priced at Rs. 3 lakh or Rs. 4 lakh. But we have been known to disrupt the markets in the past (in the smartphone space) and are confident of replicating the same in this (automobile) market too. This bike will be competing with existing players,” Sharma said in the interview.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Revolt Motors aims to achieve double-digit market share in India’s two-wheeler market in the next few years. The bike is being described as a 4G-enabled product and users will be able to control it from their smartphone. The bike is being built like a mobile device and Sharma says it will also receive firmware over the air based on usage. There is no word on its price or range just yet but timing could not have been better. Electric revolution is happening at a global stage and consumers are willing to ditch mobility powered by internal combustible engines.

Indian automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra have already introduced electric bikes in the country. However, the options for electric bikes remain limited in the market. Harley Davidson has already ventured into the electric mobility segment. Harley Davidson will launch with a range of 225 kilometres later this year.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

News

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500

PUBG Mobile update: 5 important changes

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update: 5 important changes

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India

News

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma forays into electric two-wheeler segment

News

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma forays into electric two-wheeler segment
Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report

News

HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

हिंदी समाचार

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की चीन में बिक्री जुलाई से, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 8.1 को डिस्काउंट कीमत के साथ 18,580 और 6GB RAM वेरिएंट को 22,080 रुपये में खरीदें

Amazon ने OnePlus 6T Deal को एक दिन के लिए और बढ़ाया, अभी तक की सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Huawei Mate X फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन चीन में 3C लिस्टिंग के दौरान स्पॉट हुआ, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy A20 और Galaxy A30 की कीमत में हुई कटौती, नई कीमत के साथ ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर उपलब्ध

News

Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists
News
Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists
Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

News

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

News

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999