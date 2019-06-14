Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma will launch a new electric bike on June 18. As a result of failing to compete with Chinese smartphone makers, Sharma has embarked on a journey of electric mobility. His company Revolt Motors is now teasing the launch of a new electric bike in India on June 18. The company is calling it India’s first AI enabled motorcycle. Revolt Motors’ website shows its motorcycle will debut at 1:00PM IST on June 18.

Sharma first announced his plans to venture into mobility space with Revolt in April. He calls himself founder and chief revolutionary officer at Revolt Motors. The company has reportedly been working on its first motorcycle for nearly two years. Revolt Motors describes democratizing clean commute using next-gen mobility solution as its vision. It aims to create a future of next-gen mobility with 100 percent accessibility and zero percent fuel residue. Revolt Motors shares a lot of its fundamentals with Ather Energy, the Bangalore-based startup behind Ather 450 and Ather 340 electric scooters.

Revolt Motors’ AI-enabled Motorcycle: All you need to know

While Ather Energy is building electric scooters, Revolt Motors is building electric motorcycle. The design teased by the company shows a bike that draws a lot of character from the likes of Bajaj Pulsar and KTM Duke. The company says its first motorcycle will be smart without compromising on performance or aesthetics of a regular ride. ARAI has already approved the bike ahead of its launch on June 18.

In a BW Businessworld interview, Sharma likened Revolt Motors to Tesla for the two-wheeler market. With Revolt, he is literally moving from mobiles to mobility. The report notes that Sharma has started Revolt Motors from his personal investment. Revolt Motors’ first motorcycle will rely on 250-watt lithium-ion battery. The company’s manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana claims to have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles in the first phase.

“Our quest is to disrupt the market. We are not saying that this bike will be priced at Rs. 3 lakh or Rs. 4 lakh. But we have been known to disrupt the markets in the past (in the smartphone space) and are confident of replicating the same in this (automobile) market too. This bike will be competing with existing players,” Sharma said in the interview.

Revolt Motors aims to achieve double-digit market share in India’s two-wheeler market in the next few years. The bike is being described as a 4G-enabled product and users will be able to control it from their smartphone. The bike is being built like a mobile device and Sharma says it will also receive firmware over the air based on usage. There is no word on its price or range just yet but timing could not have been better. Electric revolution is happening at a global stage and consumers are willing to ditch mobility powered by internal combustible engines.

Indian automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra have already introduced electric bikes in the country. However, the options for electric bikes remain limited in the market. Harley Davidson has already ventured into the electric mobility segment. Harley Davidson will launch with a range of 225 kilometres later this year.