Micromax In 1 official launch set for March 19, company sends media invite

Micromax, the home-grown mobile brand is gearing up to launch a new In series smartphone on March 19. The company has sent invites for a mobile launch event where it will showcase the new In 1 smartphone. Micromax is hosting a virtual launch event that will kick off at 12 PM IST on micromaxinfo.com site.

The invitation themed like a theatre ticket reads, “India Ka Naya Blockbuster.” Except for the venue and timing details, the invitation doesn’t share much detail about the smartphone. However, a closer look at the teaser image shows the phone featuring a dew-drop notch style display.

Reports speculate that the In 1 phone could be a budget offering. The upcoming Micromax In 1 smartphone will join its siblings In 1b and In Note 1 that was launched in November last year. While details are scarce, reports predict that the phone could come with 5G support given Micromax’s co-founder Rahul Sharma dropped a teaser in February in a YouTube Q&A session.

The new Micromax In 1 is tipped to equip the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile platform. The company is developing a phone with a high refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, liquid cooling technology, Widevine L1 support for HD video playback on OTT apps. Whether the upcoming In 1 carries those features that remain to be seen.

Reports speculate that the new Micromax might house a triple camera setup, a tall 6.7-inch display, and a big 5,000mAh battery. As mentioned earlier, the Micromax In and In Note 1 was launched last year. The In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage. The phone offers a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a 16-megapixel punch hole camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

As for the Micromax In 1b, it features a tall 6.53-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch for housing the front camera. Under the hood sits a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM/64GB native storage. For optics, it gets a dual-camera array with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel configuration. The phone ships with a 5,000mAh battery. While the new In 1 will likely be placed between In 1b and In Note 1 (if we go by the naming convention), we expect the company to expose details about the new device ahead of its official debut.