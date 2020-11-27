Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon

Micromax re-entered the Indian smartphone market last month with the launch of two new budget smartphones. Micromax is now planning to release an entry-level smartphone with Android 10 Go software dubbed Micromax In 1b Go edition. According to a report by Gadgets 360, Micromax In 1b will be available in two variants in the country, the base model or Go edition with 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and the regular model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Also Read - Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

Both Micromax In 1b models are listed on Flipkart but are yet to be available in the country. The regular 4GB RAM model of the smartphone was said to go on sale on November 26 but the company later informed that the sale has been delayed “due to an issue with logistics”. Micromax is yet to reveal the next sale date of the Micromax In 1b. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1, In Note 1b launched in India: Price, specifications and other details

Micromax In 1b specifications

The Micromax In 1b Android Go edition is a stripped-down version of the regular Android 10 model. As far as specs are concerned, the Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB storage. Also Read - Micromax teases In Series smartphone design, resembles Honor smartphones

On the camera front, the phone packs a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front the phone packs an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The Micromax In 1b also includes several connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. It also packs a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery. There’s no fast charging here.

To recollect, Micromax was among the first smartphone companies to introduce the initial Android Go devices with the launch of Micromax Bharat Go. The company later also expanded its Android Go portfolio by launching the Micromax Spark Go in October 2018.