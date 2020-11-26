comscore Micromax In 1b goes on sale for the first time in India today | BGR India
Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

The Micromax In 1b starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. There's a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model as well that is priced at Rs 7,999.

Micromax IN 1b

Amid the growing anti-China sentiments, Micromax introduced two new smartphones in the country. The Micromax In 1b is all set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The new Micromax smartphones are well received by Indian consumers. With the new Micromax device, the company aims to take on the likes of similar price segment smartphones from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Realme. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1, In Note 1b launched in India: Price, specifications and other details

Micromax In 1b price in India

The Micromax In 1b starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. There’s a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model as well that is priced at Rs 7,999. The phone will be available in three colour options including Green, Blue, and Purple. Also Read - Micromax teases In Series smartphone design, resembles Honor smartphones

Micromax In 1b offers

The Micromax phone will be available starting 12 noon on Flipkart and Micromax.com. The company has announced that consumers buying the phone from Flipkart will get 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI starts from Rs 778 per month. Also Read - Micromax's new In-series phones to launch with MediaTek chipsets

Micromax In 1b specifications

The Micromax phone comes packed with a 6.52-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone comes with an expandable storage option as well. There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

On the camera front, the device includes a dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. On the front, the Micromax In 1b includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor that sits inside the waterdrop-style notch.

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 10W fast charging support and also reverse charging. In terms of connectivity, the phone includes options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2020 9:57 AM IST

