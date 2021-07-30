Micromax In 2b is all set to launch in India today at 12noon via an online launch event. Alongside the smartphone, the Indian tech giant has confirmed to unveil two new audio products in the country. Also Read - Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone maker has announced many new details about the upcoming Micromax In 2b. The company has also confirmed that, once released, the budget smartphone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has already listed a dedicated page for the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Micromax In 2b, In 2c in the works: Listed on Geekbench ahead of launch

Micromax In 2b specs, price (expected)

The Micromax In 2b recently appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing revealed that the smartphone will be powered by octa-core Unisoc SoC processor with a base frequency of 1.82GHz. The benchmark listing also revealed that the upcoming Micromax phone will come packed with 4GB RAM and run on Android 11 unlike the predecessor that runs on Android Go software. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

Other rumours and leaks circulating on the internet have revealed some of the key specifications of the Micromax In 2b. As per reports, the Micromax phone will come packed with 64GB of internal storage. However, it is unclear whether there will be storage other options available as well or not.

Some rumours also suggest that the Micromax In 2b will house two cameras consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary lens, which is likely to be a depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is tipped to include a waterdrop notch with an 8-megaxiel selfie camera in it. The Micromax phone is said to come packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging support.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Micromax In 2b is said to be priced around Rs 10,000. The company is yet to reveal the exact pricing of the phone. With the In 2b, the company mainly aims to take on the likes of other budget phones in the price segment such as the Samsung Galaxy M01, the Realme C11, among others.