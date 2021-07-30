comscore Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
  • Home
  • News
  • Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

News

Micromax In 2b is all set to launch in India today at 12noon. The upcoming budget smartphone is said to be priced around Rs 10,000. Check expected specs and price here.

micromax-in-2b

Micromax In 2b is all set to launch in India today at 12noon via an online launch event. Alongside the smartphone, the Indian tech giant has confirmed to unveil two new audio products in the country. Also Read - Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone maker has announced many new details about the upcoming Micromax In 2b. The company has also confirmed that, once released, the budget smartphone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has already listed a dedicated page for the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Micromax In 2b, In 2c in the works: Listed on Geekbench ahead of launch

Micromax In 2b specs, price (expected)

The Micromax In 2b recently appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing revealed that the smartphone will be powered by octa-core Unisoc SoC processor with a base frequency of 1.82GHz. The benchmark listing also revealed that the upcoming Micromax phone will come packed with 4GB RAM and run on Android 11 unlike the predecessor that runs on Android Go software. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

Other rumours and leaks circulating on the internet have revealed some of the key specifications of the Micromax In 2b. As per reports, the Micromax phone will come packed with 64GB of internal storage. However, it is unclear whether there will be storage other options available as well or not.

Some rumours also suggest that the Micromax In 2b will house two cameras consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary lens, which is likely to be a depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is tipped to include a waterdrop notch with an 8-megaxiel selfie camera in it. The Micromax phone is said to come packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging support.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Micromax In 2b is said to be priced around Rs 10,000. The company is yet to reveal the exact pricing of the phone. With the In 2b, the company mainly aims to take on the likes of other budget phones in the price segment such as the Samsung Galaxy M01, the Realme C11, among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2021 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 30, 2021 7:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
News
Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
Snapchat celebrates Friendship Day with new Lenses: Here's how to use it

Apps

Snapchat celebrates Friendship Day with new Lenses: Here's how to use it

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit with space for a 12-inch GPU launched

Laptops

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit with space for a 12-inch GPU launched

Huawei P50, P50 Pro with OLED display, HarmonyOS launched: Price, features

Mobiles

Huawei P50, P50 Pro with OLED display, HarmonyOS launched: Price, features

Airtel Rs 79 plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan compared

Telecom

Airtel Rs 79 plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan compared

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit with space for a 12-inch GPU launched

Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 beta 4 released: What s new, how to download

Sony sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 units; now among the fastest selling game consoles

COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Best online gaming platforms to play multiple games

Pulse oximeters get cheaper: 5 best oximeters to SpO2 under Rs 2,000 on Amazon

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date

Mobiles

Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date
Micromax In 2b, In 2c in the works: Listed on Geekbench ahead of launch

Mobiles

Micromax In 2b, In 2c in the works: Listed on Geekbench ahead of launch
Micromax In 1 budget smartphone goes sale in India today on Flipkart

Deals

Micromax In 1 budget smartphone goes sale in India today on Flipkart
Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

Features

Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 8 Series के डिस्प्ले की जानकारी आई सामने, अगस्त के पहले सप्ताह में हो सकती है लॉन्च

Google Account को डिलीट और दोबारा रिमूव कैसे करें, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Huawei P50 सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, Snapdragon 888 के साथ मिलेगा Kirin 9000 चिप का ऑप्शन

Twitter ने पेश किया नया नोटिस फीचर, सस्पेंड और लॉक अकाउंट वालों के लिए होंगे नए नियम

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat अपडेट हो गई लाइव, जानिए क्या है नया

Latest Videos

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account
Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Features

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)
How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Features

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status
OnePlus Nord 2 first look

Hands On

OnePlus Nord 2 first look

News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
News
Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit with space for a 12-inch GPU launched

Laptops

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit with space for a 12-inch GPU launched
Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 beta 4 released: What s new, how to download

Apps

Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 beta 4 released: What s new, how to download
Sony sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 units; now among the fastest selling game consoles

Gaming

Sony sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 units; now among the fastest selling game consoles
COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise

News

COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers