comscore Micromax In Note 1 sale on Flipkart on December 18 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Micromax In Note 1 Flipkart sale on December 18: Price and features
News

Micromax In Note 1 Flipkart sale on December 18: Price and features

Mobiles

Micromax In Note 1 to go on sale on Flipkart on December 18. Here are price, specifications and other details you need to know.

micromax-1n-note-1-flipkart-sale

Micromax IN Note 1 will go on sale on Flipkart starting midnight of December 18. The smartphone will be first available during Flipkart’s Big Savings Day sale which begins December 18 and ends on December 22. During the sale, the e-commerce site will also host deals on other smartphones like Realme 6, Poco X3, Apple iPhone XR, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1, In Note 1b launched in India: Price, specifications and other details

Micromax IN Note 1 was unveiled in November this year. The budget smartphone offers a stock Android experience and comes with promised two years of security updates. Let us take a look at the pricing, specifications and sale date for the smartphone:

Micromax IN Note 1 price and sale date

The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 12,499 respectively. It can be bought in white and green colour options. Micromax IN Note 1 will go on sale on Flipkart on the midnight of December 18 during the site’s Big Savings Day sale.

Specifications

Micromax IN Note 1 is the most expensive smartphone in the company’s IN line-up as of now. It competes with the likes of Motorola G9, Redmi Note 9, Realme Narzo 20, and Redmi 9 Prime. The first sale for the smartphone was held on November 24. Among its key features are a stock Android experience with two years of guaranteed security updates and big 5,000mAh battery.

The IN Note 1 gets a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout that also includes the front camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor with Hyper Engine Gaming Technology. It comes in two storage options – 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. It runs Android 10 with the company promising a pure Android experience.

In terms of camera, Micromax IN Note 1 sports a quad rear camera setup, which is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary lens, 2-megapixel macro camera and a fourth 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is a 16MP one. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for a USB Type-C charging port. Micromax is also including 18W fast charger in the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2020 2:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2020 2:34 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Micromax In Note 1

Micromax In Note 1

10999

Android 10
MediaTek Helio G85
48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Web could soon get audio and video calls
News
WhatsApp Web could soon get audio and video calls
Asus ZenBook 14 UX435 (11th Gen Intel) review: Quite unique

Reviews

Asus ZenBook 14 UX435 (11th Gen Intel) review: Quite unique

Micromax In Note 1 sale on Flipkart: Here's everything to know

News

Micromax In Note 1 sale on Flipkart: Here's everything to know

Netflix introduces new audio-only mode: Know what is it about

News

Netflix introduces new audio-only mode: Know what is it about

sus' new laptops include flagship model Zenbook Flip S (UX371) as well as Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363). Asus Zenbook 14 (UX435) and Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470) have been unveiled as well.

Laptops

sus' new laptops include flagship model Zenbook Flip S (UX371) as well as Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363). Asus Zenbook 14 (UX435) and Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470) have been unveiled as well.

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google's new features expand language support in India: Know details

WhatsApp Web could soon get audio and video calls

Micromax In Note 1 sale on Flipkart: Here's everything to know

Netflix introduces new audio-only mode: Know what is it about

sus' new laptops include flagship model Zenbook Flip S (UX371) as well as Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363). Asus Zenbook 14 (UX435) and Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470) have been unveiled as well.

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax In Note 1 sale on Flipkart: Here's everything to know

News

Micromax In Note 1 sale on Flipkart: Here's everything to know
Micromax In Note 1, In Note 1b launched in India

Mobiles

Micromax In Note 1, In Note 1b launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

हवाई जहाज से गिरा iPhone, बिना किसी नुकसान से जानिए कैसे मिला

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G का रेंडर आया सामने, ऐसा होगा फोन का डिजाइन

KENT RO ने लॉन्च किया ALPS एयर प्यूरीफायर, इन खास टेक्नोलॉजी से है लैस

Redmi 9 Power आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम, जानें संभावित कीमत और फीचर्स

Vi यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, इन टेलिकॉम सर्किल्स में शुरू हुई Wi-Fi कॉलिंग सर्विस

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Google's new features expand language support in India: Know details
News
Google's new features expand language support in India: Know details
WhatsApp Web could soon get audio and video calls

News

WhatsApp Web could soon get audio and video calls
Micromax In Note 1 sale on Flipkart: Here's everything to know

News

Micromax In Note 1 sale on Flipkart: Here's everything to know
Netflix introduces new audio-only mode: Know what is it about

News

Netflix introduces new audio-only mode: Know what is it about
sus' new laptops include flagship model Zenbook Flip S (UX371) as well as Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363). Asus Zenbook 14 (UX435) and Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470) have been unveiled as well.

Laptops

sus' new laptops include flagship model Zenbook Flip S (UX371) as well as Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363). Asus Zenbook 14 (UX435) and Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470) have been unveiled as well.

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers