Micromax IN Note 1 will go on sale on Flipkart starting midnight of December 18. The smartphone will be first available during Flipkart’s Big Savings Day sale which begins December 18 and ends on December 22. During the sale, the e-commerce site will also host deals on other smartphones like Realme 6, Poco X3, Apple iPhone XR, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1, In Note 1b launched in India: Price, specifications and other details

Micromax IN Note 1 was unveiled in November this year. The budget smartphone offers a stock Android experience and comes with promised two years of security updates. Let us take a look at the pricing, specifications and sale date for the smartphone:

Micromax IN Note 1 price and sale date

The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 12,499 respectively. It can be bought in white and green colour options. Micromax IN Note 1 will go on sale on Flipkart on the midnight of December 18 during the site’s Big Savings Day sale.

Specifications

Micromax IN Note 1 is the most expensive smartphone in the company’s IN line-up as of now. It competes with the likes of Motorola G9, Redmi Note 9, Realme Narzo 20, and Redmi 9 Prime. The first sale for the smartphone was held on November 24. Among its key features are a stock Android experience with two years of guaranteed security updates and big 5,000mAh battery.

The IN Note 1 gets a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout that also includes the front camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor with Hyper Engine Gaming Technology. It comes in two storage options – 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. It runs Android 10 with the company promising a pure Android experience.

In terms of camera, Micromax IN Note 1 sports a quad rear camera setup, which is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary lens, 2-megapixel macro camera and a fourth 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is a 16MP one. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for a USB Type-C charging port. Micromax is also including 18W fast charger in the box.