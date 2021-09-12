Micromax In Note 1 Pro tipped to launch in India by September end

Micromax In 2b launched in India a few months ago to take on the likes of Redmi 9 series, Samsung Galaxy M series and Poco and Realme C series. The Indian smartphone manufacturer is reportedly gearing up to bring a brand new smartphone dubbed the Micromax In Note 1 Pro. Also Read - Micromax In 2b review: Is this the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 right now?

As per a report coming from tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings on twitter), Micromax is gearing up to launch the Micromax IN Note 1 Pro by the end of September. The specific launch date has not been revealed yet. Also Read - Micromax In 2b budget phone goes on sale today Flipkart: Should you buy it?

Additionally, it has been revealed that the upcoming Micromax smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. No further details about the smartphone have been revealed yet. Neither has the smartphone manufacturer revealed any details about the upcoming Micromax In Note 1 Pro yet. Also Read - Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Micromax In 2b specifications, price

The smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Micromax In 2b in India with a starting price of Rs 8,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 9,499.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Micromax In 2b comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with screen resolution of 1600*720 pixels and mini dot drop that includes a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. On the rear panel, the smartphone includes two cameras consisting of a primary 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Micromax In 2b is powered by UNISOC T610 paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W 5V2A charging support in the box.