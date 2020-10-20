comscore Micromax In smartphones to launch before Diwali | BGR India
Micromax In smartphones to launch before Diwali, to spawn midrange models too

Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma has confirmed the In series phones to launch before Diwali. The series will spawn phones, costing between Rs 7,000 and Rs 25,000.

  • Published: October 20, 2020 11:15 AM IST
Micromax India

Last week, Micromax took to social media to announce its comeback into the Indian smartphone space. CEO Rahul Sharma confirmed the In series phones for the affordable segment of the smartphone market. So far, Micromax has teased the phone’s box in a video and leaks have revealed a budget phone coming out initially. However, there’s more to the In series phones this year. Also Read - Micromax 'In' सीरीज के साथ करेगा जबरदस्त वापसी, सामने आए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

In a recent report from Gadgets 360, Micromax has confirmed that it will launch a variety of phones under the In series. The cheapest smartphone in the series will cost Rs 7,000 while the most premium model could end up costing Rs 25,000. No details of these phones are shared yet but Sharma confirms there won’t be any phone costing less than Rs 7,000. The reason behind this decision is stated to be the shrinking budget smartphone segment. Also Read - Micromax 'In' smartphone details and specs revealed

Additionally, the new In series phones from Micromax will launch before Diwali. The festive season has already seen a lot of launches in several price categories and Micromax also seems to bank in on the festive purchase spree to get good sales. Also Read - Micromax teases its comeback once again, could launch phones next month

Micromax to face tough competition

Although the company is claiming a comeback, Micromax has been around launching affordable smartphones in the past few years. With the In series, the brand seems to be getting serious for the same. Leaks have already hinted at the first In series phone using entry-level components, which is something Micromax has been doing for the past two years.

Hence, the first In series phone could end up costing less than Rs 10,000 in India. In the last few months, this segment has seen truckloads of affordable phones from Chinese brands. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime in this segment while Realme has populated it with the C and Narzo series phones. Samsung itself has launched a few M series phones in this segment.

Most of these phones focus highly on specifications with robust chips, quad-cameras, big batteries, and a lot more. Micromax’s first phone in this segment needs to get the basics right and then add some extras to attract Indian customers. Currently, the company is banking on the emotional aspect related to the border dispute with China, stressing on the ‘Make in India” initiative.

Story Timeline

