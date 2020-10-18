Micromax which is India’s domestic brand is about to launch a new smartphone soon. This phone will be launched under the brand name In before Diwali. Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma shared this announcement earlier this week. Through this phone, Micromax will compete with Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme. However, in the tweet, Sharma did not reveal any specifications or features of the phone. Also Read - Nokia 3.1 finally gets Android 10 update in India

But reports say this phone will launch in early November. That’s not all, we also have a fair idea about the hardware specs of the phone to be announced in the coming weeks. The report by The Mobile Indian has revealed information about 2 upcoming phones of Micromax. Also Read - Micromax teases its comeback once again, could launch phones next month

Micromax In phones specifications

One of these phones will come with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which will have a 6.5-inch HD + display. The phone will come with stock Android version out of box. According to the report, the basic model of the phone will come with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone will have a 13MP + 2MP dual camera system. Its high end variant will come with 3GB RAM and will have triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone will come loaded with a 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones amid backlash against Chinese brands

Apart from this, In will have another phone which could feature the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. However, other specifications of this phone are not yet known. These two phones are likely to cost between Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000. Apart from this, a tipster has spotted the Micromax phone on Geekbench benchmark listing. It suggests the phone may come under the name of “Micromax In 1A” and powered by octa-core Helio P35 chipset, with 4 GB RAM and running the stock Android 10 version.

We’re eager to see if the In brand from Micromax can rival the Chinese brands and the likes of Samsung in the Indian mobile market.