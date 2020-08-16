comscore Micromax set for another comeback in India with new phones | BGR India
Micromax teases its comeback once again, could launch phones next month

Micromax was expected to launch the phones this month but production issues have delayed the timeline.

  Published: August 16, 2020 5:25 PM IST
Micromax has made umpteen comebacks in the Indian mobile market. And the company is about to try its luck once again. However, this time, it is banking on the support from the government, with its PLI scheme announced recently. The company’s co-founder, Rahul Sharma, spoke about the plans in a interview with ET Telecom few days back. They have shared another teaser via Twitter this week. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, 7S, and 7 Pro get Android 10 upgrade; everything we know

In addition to that, multiple reports have mentioned that Micromax will be launching range of phones next month. These will be priced in the budget segment for up to Rs 15,000. Reports also point out the phones will be powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets, and run on the latest Android version. Ahead of the official announcement, Micromax is teasing these new devices via its social media handles. It is important to note that Micromax never left the smartphone market but it stopped launching new models. Also Read - Vivo Y1s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Android 10 and more

The last smartphone from Micromax was the iOne Note, which debuted in October. It is still listed online with a retail price of Rs 8,199. With the anti-China sentiments reaching a new level, Micromax will be expected to ride on the trend. The company went on to add that it is working on a new device with premium features including “thoroughly modern look and budget friendly”. Also Read - Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones amid backlash against Chinese brands

Micromax looking to repeat its past success

But more importantly, Micromax claims it will make sure the phones from now on get regular Android updates. So, we’re hoping the company has finally decided to use stock Android version. It says the Android cycle for each device will support for 2 years or more.

We still don’t know whether the company is making its phones in India like some Chinese smartphone makers. The most reliable route for OEMs has involved devices getting manufactured in China and then sold here. But with import restrictions being put in place, the local handset brand will have to manufacture on its own.

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 16, 2020 5:25 PM IST

Best Sellers