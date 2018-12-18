Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights: Specifications, features, and price

Despite being all but obliterated from the Indian market by Chinese players like Xiaomi and Realme, Micromax is not ready to give up yet. The Gurugram-based company has just launched two new smartphones under its new ‘Infinity-N’ series.

Micromax’s new mobile devices – N12 and N11 – are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. Their hardware specifications are largely the same, except for RAM and front-facing camera resolution. Having a 6.19-inch HD+ notched display, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC and come with 32GB of internal storage. There’s 2GB RAM and 8-megapixel front camera on the N11, and 3GB RAM and 16-megapixel selfie camera on the N12. At the back, the smartphones feature dual-lens camera system, with one 13-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor. Obviously, both front and rear cameras come with AI-based enhancements and multiple shooting modes.

The software is Android 8.1 Oreo (with Android Pie arriving soon), and the whole package is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Micromax has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer 50GB additional data and cashback benefits up to Rs 2,200 to all buyers of the N12 and N11.