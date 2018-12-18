comscore
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights: Specifications, features, and price

The new line-up consists of two smartphones - N12 and N11 - and both come with notched displays.

  • Updated: December 18, 2018 1:22 PM IST
Despite being all but obliterated from the Indian market by Chinese players like Xiaomi and Realme, Micromax is not ready to give up yet. The Gurugram-based company has just launched two new smartphones under its new ‘Infinity-N’ series.

Micromax’s new mobile devices – N12 and N11 – are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. Their hardware specifications are largely the same, except for RAM and front-facing camera resolution. Having a 6.19-inch HD+ notched display, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC and come with 32GB of internal storage. There’s 2GB RAM and 8-megapixel front camera on the N11, and 3GB RAM and 16-megapixel selfie camera on the N12. At the back, the smartphones feature dual-lens camera system, with one 13-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor. Obviously, both front and rear cameras come with AI-based enhancements and multiple shooting modes.

The software is Android 8.1 Oreo (with Android Pie arriving soon), and the whole package is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Micromax has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer 50GB additional data and cashback benefits up to Rs 2,200 to all buyers of the N12 and N11.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 20181:04 pm

That’s it from our end. Thanks for tuning in to BGR India for the launch of Micromax N12 and N11.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 20181:03 pm

And we have the prices!

Micromax N12 is priced at Rs 9,999.
Micromax N11 comes at a price of Rs 8,999.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 20181:00 pm

With the new smartphones, Reliance Jio will be offering 50GB of additional data and cashback benefits worth Rs 2,200.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:48 pm

There’s another variant – Micromax Infinity N11. It’s largely the same as the N12, but comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing lens and 2GB of RAM.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:47 pm

The smartphone is called Micromax Infinity N12.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:44 pm

Talking about software, Micromax’s new smartphone comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

However, Micromax has promised an update to Android 9.0 Pie within the next 45 days.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:42 pm

There’s also face unlock and a fingerprint sensor.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:42 pm

Micromax’s ‘Infinity-N’ series smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:40 pm

There’s dual 4G VoLTE connectivity as well.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:36 pm

The new Micromax smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:33 pm

Micromax’s new ‘Infinity-N’ series smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

The company claims 30 hours of talk time.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:31 pm

At the back, there’s a dual-lens rear camera system with AI enhancements. The rear camera setup comes with a plethora of modes including Photo, Bokeh, and Watermark.

Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with many modes like FaceCute and Bokeh.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:30 pm

Micromax has started things off by talking about the new smartphones’ standout feature – the notch.

The new ‘Infinity-N’ series smartphones have 6.19-inch HD+ display.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:28 pm

The company will be launching two models under the new ‘Infinity-N’ series.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:27 pm

Co-founder of Micromax, Vikas Jain, is on the stage.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:27 pm

And it’s begun! Micromax’s partners – MediaTek and Reliance Jio – are present at the launch event as well.

Rajat Sharma December 18, 201812:22 pm

Micromax is all set to launch its first notched smartphone today. While details are scarce about the new device, what’s certain is that it’ll be part of the company’s new ‘Infinity-N’ series.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 11:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2018 1:22 PM IST

