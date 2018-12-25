Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 go on sale for the first time today: Price, features

Micromax recently launched two new smartphones – Infinity N11, and Infinity N12. Both devices have gone on sale for the first time starting today. The Micromax Infinity N12 retails at Rs 9,999, while the Micromax Infinity N11 is priced at Rs 8,999. The units will be available for purchase via offline retail channels.

Additionally, Micromax has partnered with Reliance Jio, and is offering additional benefits on purchase of the new handsets. One can get 50GB of additional data, and a cashback of up to Rs 2,200. The devices are the company’s first smartphones to feature notched displays.

Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 specifications, features

Both devices flaunt a 6.19-inch HD+ notched display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handsets are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset aided by 32GB of internal storage. Where the Infinity N11 is backed by 2GB of RAM, the Infinity N12 is backed by 3GB of RAM. These units run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, but the company has assured that the latest Android OS will be arriving in the next 45 days.

On the imaging front, both the Micromax smartphones pack a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-rear camera setup. As for the selfies, the Infinity N12 features a 16-megapixel camera sensor, while the Infinity N11 offers an 8-megapixel shooter. Both the setups leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), and offer multiple shooting modes.

The smartphones are kept alive by a large enough 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the units have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.