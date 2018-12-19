Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Price, features compared

Micromax made a comeback to the Indian smartphone market by launching two new Infinity-N series devices. Called Infinity N11 and Infinity N12, these are affordable smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 price bracket, one where we already have the like of Xiaomi and Realme dominating the space. The Micromax Infinity N12 will closely compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Realme 2. Here’s how the three smartphones fare based on their price in India, specifications and features.

Price in India, availability

The Infinity N12 is priced at Rs 9,999, and will be available to purchase from December 25 via online and offline retail stores. The Realme 2 is priced at Rs 9,499 for 32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 64GB storage variant. Lastly, the Redmi 6 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 for 32GB variant, and Rs 12,999 for 64GB variant. While the Realme 2 is available via Flipkart, the Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased via Amazon India.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Display

The Micromax Infinity N12 comes with a 6.18-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720×1500 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18.9:9. The smartphone does come with a wide notch that houses the front camera, earpiece and sensors. The Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, whereas the Redmi 6 Pro features a more compact 5.84-inch panel, but it runs at Full HD+ resolution. Both the Realme and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones come with a notch, offering an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Chipset, RAM and storage

The Micromax Infinity N12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The Realme 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC with an octa-core CPU, whereas the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC under the hood.

In terms of RAM and storage, Micromax is only offering one storage variant featuring 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage, whereas Realme 2 and Redmi 6 Pro are available in two storage variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Cameras

All three smartphones come with dual cameras at the back. Micromax is offering a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, Realme is offering a 13-megapixel main sensor with 2-megapixel depth sensor, whereas Xiaomi is offering a 12-megapixel primary sensor with 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The depth sensors on all three smartphones add DLSR-like bokeh effects to your photos.

Up front, Micromax Infinity N12 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, Realme 2 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel sensor, whereas Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 5-megapixel unit. The front camera on all three smartphones also support Face Unlock feature.

Battery, OS and connectivity

The Realme 2 comes with a 4,320mAh battery, whereas the Micromax Infinity N12 and Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh unit. Talking about operating system, all three smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo OS with respective custom skins. Realme and Micromax are promising Android Pie update for their phones sometime next year, and the Redmi 6 Pro is also expected to get the update sometime next year. In terms of connectivity, all three smartphones feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, dual-SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE.

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

Features Micromax Infinity N12 Realme 2 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Display 6.18-inch HD+ 6.2-inch full-HD+ 5.84-inch full-HD+ Processor MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core RAM 3GB 3GB / 4GB 3GB / 4GB Storage 32GB (expandable) 32GB/64GB

(expandable) 32GB/ 64GB

(expandable) Rear Camera 13-megapixel +

5-megapixel 13-megapixel +

2-megapixel 12-megapixel +

5-megapixel Front Camera 16-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel Battery 4,000mAh 4,200mAh 4,000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Android OS Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Prices Rs 9,999 (3GB/32GB) Rs 9,499 (3GB/32GB)

Rs 10,999 (4GB/64GB) Rs 10,999 (3GB/32GB)

Rs 12,999 (4GB/64GB)