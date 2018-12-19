comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Price, features compared
News

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Price, features compared

News

Here’s how the newest notched display smartphone from Micromax competes with its immediate rivals.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 11:54 AM IST
micromax infinity n12

Micromax made a comeback to the Indian smartphone market by launching two new Infinity-N series devices. Called Infinity N11 and Infinity N12, these are affordable smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 price bracket, one where we already have the like of Xiaomi and Realme dominating the space. The Micromax Infinity N12 will closely compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Realme 2. Here’s how the three smartphones fare based on their price in India, specifications and features.

Price in India, availability

The Infinity N12 is priced at Rs 9,999, and will be available to purchase from December 25 via online and offline retail stores. The Realme 2 is priced at Rs 9,499 for 32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 64GB storage variant. Lastly, the Redmi 6 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999 for 32GB variant, and Rs 12,999 for 64GB variant. While the Realme 2 is available via Flipkart, the Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased via Amazon India.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Display

The Micromax Infinity N12 comes with a 6.18-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720×1500 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18.9:9. The smartphone does come with a wide notch that houses the front camera, earpiece and sensors. The Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, whereas the Redmi 6 Pro features a more compact 5.84-inch panel, but it runs at Full HD+ resolution. Both the Realme and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones come with a notch, offering an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Realme 2 Review: Great design and battery life, but average display and camera

Also Read

Realme 2 Review: Great design and battery life, but average display and camera

Chipset, RAM and storage

The Micromax Infinity N12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The Realme 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC with an octa-core CPU, whereas the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC under the hood.

In terms of RAM and storage, Micromax is only offering one storage variant featuring 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage, whereas Realme 2 and Redmi 6 Pro are available in two storage variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Micromax N12, N11 with MediaTek Helio P22, Android Oreo launched; price starts at Rs 8,999

Also Read

Micromax N12, N11 with MediaTek Helio P22, Android Oreo launched; price starts at Rs 8,999

Cameras

All three smartphones come with dual cameras at the back. Micromax is offering a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, Realme is offering a 13-megapixel main sensor with 2-megapixel depth sensor, whereas Xiaomi is offering a 12-megapixel primary sensor with 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The depth sensors on all three smartphones add DLSR-like bokeh effects to your photos.

Up front, Micromax Infinity N12 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, Realme 2 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel sensor, whereas Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 5-megapixel unit. The front camera on all three smartphones also support Face Unlock feature.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review: A curious mix of old and new

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review: A curious mix of old and new

Battery, OS and connectivity

The Realme 2 comes with a 4,320mAh battery, whereas the Micromax Infinity N12 and Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh unit. Talking about operating system, all three smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo OS with respective custom skins. Realme and Micromax are promising Android Pie update for their phones sometime next year, and the Redmi 6 Pro is also expected to get the update sometime next year. In terms of connectivity, all three smartphones feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, dual-SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE.

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

Features Micromax Infinity N12 Realme 2 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Display 6.18-inch HD+ 6.2-inch full-HD+ 5.84-inch full-HD+
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
RAM 3GB 3GB / 4GB 3GB / 4GB
Storage 32GB (expandable) 32GB/64GB
(expandable)		 32GB/ 64GB
(expandable)
Rear Camera 13-megapixel +
5-megapixel		 13-megapixel +
2-megapixel		 12-megapixel +
5-megapixel
Front Camera 16-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel
Battery 4,000mAh 4,200mAh 4,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Android OS Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable)
Prices Rs 9,999 (3GB/32GB) Rs 9,499 (3GB/32GB)
Rs 10,999 (4GB/64GB)		 Rs 10,999 (3GB/32GB)
Rs 12,999 (4GB/64GB)

You Might be Interested

Realme 2

Realme 2

5

8990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

10999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 11:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite developers sued again; this time by Backpack Kid for using The Floss Dance
thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
thumb-img
News
Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall
thumb-img
News
ISRO to launch military communications satellite GSAT-7A today

Most Popular

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

News

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
Huawei Christmas Carnival: Top deals to know

Deals

Huawei Christmas Carnival: Top deals to know
Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

News

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared
Poco F1 price cut during Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale

Deals

Poco F1 price cut during Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale
Realme U1 to go on sale at 12PM today

News

Realme U1 to go on sale at 12PM today

हिंदी समाचार

नूबिया रेड मैजिक गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

गूगल और फेसबुक नियम उल्लंघन पर 450,000 डॉलर का करेंगे भुगतान

साउथ कोरियन सबवे पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy S10

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 को मिली नई अपडेट, कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस के साथ सिस्टम में हुए कई सुधार

Vodafone New Year Offer: प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पर पाएं Amazon Pay वाउचर

News

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
News
Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

News

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway
Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

News

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report
Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

News

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared